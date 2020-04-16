ASRock presents the 8 GB Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX graphics card

ASRock has announced its latest ITX graphics card for small form factors, the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX. This new mini-ITX card is based on AMD’s Navi 14 GPU and offers 8 GB of GDDR6 memory connected to a 128-bit bus, with the same core and memory speeds as a reference model.

Finding a graphics card for a small form factor system can be boring with very little on the market to choose from. One of the biggest tradeoffs of graphics cards designed for small form factor systems is that the more robust models like NVIDIA’s AMX RX 5700 XT and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti have a design too large to accommodate such a small PCB, which is where most small designed specifically for the ITX form factor to enter.

Focusing on the ASRock RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8G, it is very small for its power with dimensions of 190 x 139 x 42 mm, which means it is just under 7.5 inches in length. Features a single 10cm cooling fan in the front, built into a dual slot white and silver cooler, designed to direct warm air from the back of a chassis. The cooler of the ASRock RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8 G is actually longer than a reference model (7.5 vs 7.1 inches) but is still much smaller than most other vendors’ aftermarket designs .

Aside from the physical dimensions, the card is very similar in specification to the other 5500 XTs on the market. Challenger ITX comes with a core clock core of 1607 MHz and acn increases up to 1845 MHz. Meanwhile, the actual clock speed of the memory core is 14 Gbps. It is therefore not surprising that, with its clocks similar to references, the card is geared towards 1080p games.

As for the display outputs, ASRock provided the board with a trio of DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.0b port. The power of the mini monster is a single 8 pin PCIe ATX 12 V power connector, which is more than enough to satisfy its 130W TDP.

ASRock did not announce when the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger 8G will be available from retailers, nor did it provide any information on its price.

