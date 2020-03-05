Assault suspect qualified prospects authorities on higher-pace chase close to Santa Clarita: Enjoy Stay

David Keith
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — A driver suspected of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon was leading authorities on a higher-velocity chase from Palmdale to Santa Clarita on Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

Multiple patrol models from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division and California Freeway Patrol pursed the silver four-doorway Honda CRV as it built together the 14 Freeway and exited onto surface area roads.

Deputies at one stage unsuccessfully deployed a spike strip in front of the SUV, which then reentered the 14 Freeway and headed back again northbound toward Palmdale.

The suspect continuously achieved speeds of about 100 mph.

Building: Additional information will be included to this report as they become offered.

