Assembly Bill 5: Sierra Madre Playhouse battles new law that restricts designation of independent contractors

SIERRA MADRE, California (KABC) – New California law shakes up the so-called concert economy, but some say it does more harm than good.

The purpose of Bill 5 was to make it more difficult for employers to designate workers as independent contractors. It simultaneously offers more protections for the self-employed, treating them as employees entitled to benefits.

However, it also increases costs for employers in places like the Sierra Madre Playhouse, a community theater that was forced to cancel its production of Charlotte’s Web.

“These are not just small theaters. They are all small arts organizations. It goes much further than that … it is a devastating change,” said Christian Lebano, artistic director of the theater.

The impact of laws wonders if the law has been rushed.

“They didn’t see it through. They didn’t see what was going to happen at the end of the tunnel and here is the train,” said Holly Imler.

