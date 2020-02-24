[assembly-with-pm-was-extremely-emotional,-claims-guan-eng]

Minister of Finance, Lim Guan Eng arrives for the DAP meeting at the DAP headquarters, February 24, 2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 – Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng reported that the assembly with Key Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad amid speculation of a authorities improve was “very psychological.”

The former Penang chief minister only gave a one-line reply when asked about his meeting with Dr Mahathir, at the latter’s home.

“It was a quite psychological conference, “ Lim stated, prior to staying escorted absent to the meeting room at the DAP headquarters in this article.

Additional TO Arrive