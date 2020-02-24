[assembly-with-pm-was-extremely-emotional,-claims-guan-eng]

Loading…
- House
- Malaysia
Monday, 24 Feb 2020 01: 31 PM MYT
BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 – Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng reported that the assembly with Key Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad amid speculation of a authorities improve was “very psychological.”
The former Penang chief minister only gave a one-line reply when asked about his meeting with Dr Mahathir, at the latter’s home.
“It was a quite psychological conference, “ Lim stated, prior to staying escorted absent to the meeting room at the DAP headquarters in this article.
Additional TO Arrive