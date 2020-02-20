[assemblyman-vince-fong-introduces-bill-aimed-at-delivering-tax-aid-for-middle-class]

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong has released a monthly bill aimed at furnishing tax relief for center-class families and workers.

Assembly Invoice 2715 would double the householders tax exemption, deliver aid for renters, get rid of the minimum franchise tax for modest companies and decrease the point out private income tax rate for the middle course.

“The middle class in California is getting crushed by the burden of taxes and expenses of Sacramento policies,” Fong explained. “The cost of residing in California is driving out so lots of people to other states for the reason that they simply cannot bear this stress any lengthier. This is shameful—we will have to act now to provide the fiscal relief people have to have to see a upcoming in this point out.”

AB 2715 is now in the Assembly Policies Committee and will be referred to plan and fiscal committees in the coming weeks, in accordance to Fong.