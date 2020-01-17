Assessment notes that the Obama Center can negatively influence historical boulevards

The Presidential Center of Obama will change the characteristics of a series of boulevards that qualify the area for the National Register of Historic Places, according to an updated report on the impact of the project on the environment.

The final report, prepared for the Federal Highway Administration, said the center will “directly and indirectly change the characteristics” of the Chicago Park Boulevard system, which includes parts of the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District and Midway Plaisance.

The boulevard system was not listed as a historic building in a previous impact report.

Parts of the project that would harm the historic landscape include “proposed changes to the Midway Plaisance, [Obama Presidential Center] site development and certain road closures,” the report said.

“Other components of the company will deviate from the historical design and have mainly negative effects, such as the reconfiguration of Hayes Drive and the changes along Marquette Drive and Cornell Drive.”

These changes led to discussions between the foundation and groups that were concerned about the effect of the center on the area’s historic landscape. Only three buildings can be affected by the proposed changes to the area.

Others – including Hyde Park High School, the Stony Island Arts Bank and the Island Terrace apartment complex – would not be adversely affected by the presidential center.

The Obama Foundation was not immediately available for comment.

The Thursday-released report is an updated look at the effects of the Obama Presidential Center on historic Jackson Park.

A July report revealed that the presidential center would have a “negative impact” on South Side park. These findings put pressure on the Obama Foundation to find remedies and on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who should order the foundation to make those changes.

The Federal Highway Administration said in July that the project “would reduce the overall integrity of the historic building by changing historical, internal spatial layouts that were designed as a single entity” by the park’s famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

The report concluded that the “size and scale of new buildings” would “reduce the intended prominence of the Museum of Science and Industry building and change the overall composition and design intent of balancing parkland with specifically built areas.”

“The combined changes reduce the feeling of a certain period in the historic home and affect the integrity of the feeling,” said the July report.

With the release of the revised assessment report, an assessment period for consulting parties begins to formally not agree with the findings. Written objections must be received by 5 p.m. at the latest. February 18.