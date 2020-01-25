Assessment of Venus and Saturn’s favor by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

There is a big difference between assessment and judgment. Assessment comes with a series of feelings such as curiosity, honesty, reflection and productivity. Judgment comes with a hardness and the extremes of award or punishment. Venus and Saturn move together to help you be friendlier where possible. Stay with review.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). People who love what they have are unlikely to take any risks. That is why marketeers put on ‘pain points’ to sell their solutions. The restless and unsatisfied need you. Find them and solve their problem.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You would think it silly to tell yourself how good you are. Self-esteem is a state of being, not a collection of sentences. It comes from healthy living, routines that support you and a general plan that fits you well.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). It is better to say nothing and believe in yourself than to say something from a place where you do not believe in yourself. Low trust is repellent. Do what it takes to feel better.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You will have the feeling that you are alone, so that you can fully focus your attention on a personal issue or challenge that requires a new approach. You will be surprised how quickly you can arrange things in silence.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). The day is very different when you consciously try to make everything about you, your pleasure and your pleasure. Of course you will rarely follow such an approach. If there was ever a time to live for your own entertainment, this is it.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). No one has ever become happier by measuring someone else’s rating system. Your own is the one that counts. You cancel a person’s attempt at control and start doing what is important to you.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). When you lose objectivity and do not fully understand what you are bringing into the world, look for clues in what you attract. It will be a day to make adjustments in the spirit of experimentation.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). You know what it is like not to have what you really need, and therefore you will now help someone with a profound lack of resources. This act of selflessness overrides everything.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You have a positive attitude in a world that does not always make it easy to see the good. In addition, you have equal chances in your positivity, making you a magnet for a wide range of interesting personalities.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). There is a place of grace beyond opinions, politics, and subjective morality. Here you meet someone who is very different from you and you can easily find the humanity that you share.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). This is no time to let the little things get under your skin, because there are defining qualities to scale. Pettiness has a way to claim those who interfere with it, as well as generosity.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). If you begin to feel like an actor who delivers a stereotyped performance of the role of yourself, that is a profound observation and the first phase in your next incarnation.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 10). A motto of three words makes this one of your most varied and interesting years to date: just show up. Your willing attitude opens doors and hearts for you. It lets your curiosity and intellect flow to worthy outlets that you would not have known otherwise. Love and leadership await 2020. Libra and Capricorn love you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 22 and 38.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “Do I have to pursue a photography company? I was born on January 6, 1952. And will he ever marry me? He was born on March 28, 1956. This is my second time, but strangely enough he has never been married. Is there a reason for this that I don’t see? I feel that if he finally committed, we would have a great time together. Until now it was a hot attraction, no fireworks, but there is real potential there. We’ve been seeing each other for two years. ”

Potential is always a gamble. No matter how much you love that Ram, it is very difficult to build a solid relationship with a gamble. If you knew that things would continue at the same level of excitement or below, would you still want to be with him? Because you may very well have seen the “amazing” that this connection has to offer. If that is something you want to build a life for together, go for it.

Because you are in the mood to take a risk, the business outlook for photography looks good. Born under a Scorpio moon, you have the intensity needed to create fascinating art. Mercury in Pisces brings imagination to your work – including empathy. Are you attracted to ethereal themes? Consider using digital manipulations and enhancements as the cornerstone of your style.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Superstar chef Bobby Flay is a fiery Sagittarius whose travels have inspired him to share the flavors he has bought all over the world. Sagittarians are passionate adventurers, but for those who like to stay at home, tasting the food and drink of a region is a way to travel without an airline ticket. Births Mercury and Mars in Earth by Flay indicate a strong personal drive and an indefatigable work ethic.

