assessments-exhibit-lady-accused-of-killing-fresno-grandma-during-police-pursuit-was-on-meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Ruby Garcia sobbed listening to the problems she’s accused of producing though toxicology exams present she was under the influence of meth.

Stephanie Lucio had just still left a restaurant with her loved ones, in her automobile ended up her mother, uncle and 6-12 months-old son.

“I just keep in mind firefighters, I could not shift and then I keep in mind waking up in the medical center,” Lucio explained.

Officers who took the stand Wednesday explained it was less than a minute that they have been trying to get Garcia to pull in excess of just before the fatal crash.

“I was heading about 48 miles for each hour and that motor vehicle was pulling away from me, so I instructed my dispatcher it was outside of 50 miles an hour,” claims Fresno Police Officer Jay Van Meter.

Garcia was wished by law enforcement for questioning in a liquor retail store robbery. Her lifetime crossed paths that night with a family celebrating a reunion.

Debbie Criado hadn’t found her brother in many years right before he flew in previously that day. They invested a couple fantastic several hours catching up right before she was killed.

Lucio acquired the information shortly just after an ambulance rushed her to Community Regional Professional medical Center.

“I woke up in the ER and I had my mobile phone in my hand, and my daughter referred to as me and informed me my mother failed to make it,” Lucio explained.

The suffering of getting rid of her mother and her have actual physical injuries has designed the earlier 12 months really complicated. Lucio’s son also fractured his again.

Garcia was held to reply to gross vehicular manslaughter even though intoxicated. If she’s convicted, she could encounter 21 years in jail.