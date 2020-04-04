Aston is out as coach after eight seasons at Texas

After recent struggles and a spate of player transfers, Texas was elected not to renew the contract of head women’s basketball coach Karen Aston.

After eight seasons with the Longhorns, the Aston teams went 184-83, including a 2016 appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Texas reached the Sweet 16 in four consecutive seasons from 2014-17.

Texas is coming off a 19-11 season, including an 11-7 mark in Big 12 play, putting Longhorn in third place. Texas are just 1-18 against rival Baylor under Aston.

The Longhorns’ program took a hit from the move as Sedona Prince, a post player who sat out 2018 due to a broken leg before moving to Oregon. They also lost three players from a stellar 2017 recruiting class: forward Rellah Boothe and Chasity Patterson and guard Destiny Littleton.

“It was a very difficult decision as Coach Aston’s contract came to an end and we are putting a great deal of thought into it, but have decided not to expand it,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. “We cannot thank Coach Aston enough for all that he has done for The University of Texas and the Texas Women’s Basketball program. He has given her everything, as well as the staff. She is fully committed to our program. and everyone involved in it for eight years. “

Texas went 93-51 in Big 12 play under Aston. The Longhorns just lost their seventh consecutive 20-win season under coach. Texas is set to play West Virginia in the conference tournament before being canceled due to coronavirus.

Aston also had head coaching stints in North Texas and Charlotte and was 285-146 overall.

-Remove Level Media