Aston Martin is saved by a Canadian billionaire

Neither James Bond nor Prince Charles could stop Aston Martin from having financial problems.

Aston Martin Lagonda

Electric vehicle fans and James Bond were equally devastated when Aston Martin announced that it would cease production of electric vehicles to focus on its new DBX off-road vehicle. It turns out that the British brand’s problems are even greater.

Aston Martin announced that he would raise £ 500 million (about $ 660 million) in emergency aid to keep the company going, the BBC reports. The main person responsible for the bailout is Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who will invest around $ 240 million.

In return, investors will receive a 20 percent stake in Aston Martin. But Stroll himself, who is a partner of the Formula 1 team Racing Point, will be the new CEO of the company and from 2021 his F1 team will be renamed Aston Martin.

How did the luxury brand get into this modest state, especially as a supplier to the world’s best spy?

“Many of his problems are due to the decision to build a new facility in St. Athan, South Wales, to manufacture the long-awaited DBX sports utility vehicle,” wrote Theo Leggett of the BBC. But that also means that if it can weather this storm, the company will make big profits in the near future as global interest in SUVs continues to grow.

