[aston-martin-puts-prepared-wec,-le-mans-hypercar-entry-on-keep]

The new Aston Martin Valkyrie is shown at the 89th Geneva Worldwide Motor Display in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 19 — Aston Martin said today it was placing on hold a planned entry into the World Stamina Championship (WEC) and Le Mans 24 Hours with its Valkyrie hypercar.

The British sportscar maker claimed this was owing to proposed rule improvements, whilst Le Mans organisers suggested the company’s company circumstance had performed a part.

“This decision means that the Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar will not make its WEC debut at Silverstone in August 2020 or contend in the 2021 24 Hrs of Le Mans,” the organization mentioned in a statement.

“Aston Martin will now pause as it considers whether or not to keep on in any future prototype class,” it said.

The Vehicle Club de l’Ouest (ACO) — which runs Le Mans — and the US-dependent Worldwide Motor Sporting activities Association (IMSA) announced final month they were harmonising the proposed Hypercar course. This will make it possible for IMSA prototypes to compete for outright victory at Le Mans and the WEC in 2021-22.

Aston Martin Racing will proceed to contend in a reduce tier of sportscar racing with its Vantage GTE.

Reacting to the company’s announcement, the ACO said it was “perhaps not unexpected in mild of the persistent rumours more than the past 6 months concerning the fragility of the brand’s publicity in the fast evolving automotive market.”

It claimed it remained self-assured the Hypercar platform remained the proper prolonged-phrase option for the WEC.

Revenue of Aston Martin’s luxury athletics cars and trucks have declined due to the fact the firm floated on the London Stock Trade in October 2018, placing the company’s shares and funds beneath sustained tension.

Racing Point proprietor Lawrence Stroll purchased a stake at the conclusion of January, with that F1 workforce established to improve its identify to Aston Martin following year.

“Aston Martin’s ambition to compete for the total victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans continues to be undiminished, but it is only suitable that we reassess our posture in light-weight of a major transform in the landscape that was not anticipated when we fully commited very last year,” reported CEO Andy Palmer in the statement.

“We entered Aston Martin Valkyrie in WEC and at Le Mans with the knowledge that we would be competing with similar machinery and like-minded companies.”

The Valkyrie was designed as aspect of a know-how partnership among Aston Martin and Purple Bull Superior Technologies. The sportscar maker are title sponsors of the Red Bull F1 workforce until the finish of this yr. — Reuters