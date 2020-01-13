Aston Villa has loaned former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan

Loading...

Aston Villa has confirmed AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old is expected to fill the void left by Tom Heaton, who suffered a knee injury at the end of the season in New Zealand’s 2-1 win in Burnley.

Pepe Reina came to AC Milan in 2018

Reina will try to increase Aston Villa’s survival hopes by a point ahead of safety after 22 games.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “We managed to attract a player with years of experience in the Premier League to Pepe.”

“At the beginning of summer, we looked for an experienced goalkeeper and brought in Tom Heaton.

“Unfortunately, his injury ruled him out for the rest of the season, but Pepe met our criteria not only because of his experience, but also because of his leadership skills.”

Reina, who watched from the stands as Villa conceded six goals against Man City on Sunday, spent eight years in Liverpool from 2005.

He has also worked with Barcelona, ​​Napoli and Bayern Munich.

The former Spanish goalkeeper switched to AC Milan in July 2018 and supported first-class striker Gianluigi Donnarumma.