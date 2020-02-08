Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish is drawn to Manchester United despite the interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is reportedly in favor of moving to Manchester United this summer.

The 24-year-old, who shone with seven goals and five assists for the Villans this season, is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer wish list when the Norwegian wants to continue his reconstruction in Old Trafford.

Getty Images – Getty

Grealish reportedly supports a move to Man United

According to The Sun, Grealish advocates switching to the Red Devils, despite being associated with the LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The report suggests that the Midlands would charge at least £ 60m for their talisman, which is about to receive a first call to Gareth Southgate’s English squad.

However, the proposed move will also depend on whether Villa remains in the top division and whether Paul Pogba stays with Man United.

Frank Fred

Manchester United midfielder Fred resolves the problems around the club

Yes he can

Emre Can scores a sensational 30-yard goal, but Dortmund is defeated by Leverkusen

sum up

Leeds stumbles again when Fulham and Brentford make ground under their feet in the chase

Howler

Mariappa scores a late own goal when Watford’s surrender results in a draw in Brighton

struck

“Grumpy” Spurs boss Mourinho is back to Man United, Merson claims

‘origi assist’

Milner’s funny answer to the news that Henderson’s wife gave birth

asked

Man United’s striker was approached by Jay Z’s agency, which represents several PL stars

YOUNG RIFLE

Cascarino introduces an Arsenal player who has improved tremendously under Arteta

DONUTS

Ancelotti responds to the strange moment Everton realized he was only wearing a sock

GAMEDAY

Brighton vs. Watford live: team news and talkSPORT coverage of big relegation scrap

Grealish might choose to stay in his youth club if they make sure they stay in the top division, while Old Trafford bosses will probably only work for the playmaker if they sell Pogba.

The French world champion has played in only seven Premier League games for United this season, and in his absence there has been speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

Pogba was linked to a return to Juventus, where he won four titles in a row from 2012 to 2016, while Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is also an admirer of the midfielder.

,