aston-villa-vs-person-city-stay-commentary:-group-news-from-wembley-ahead-of-entire-protection-of-carabao-cup-remaining

This season’s very first piece of significant silverware will be received today as Aston Villa consider on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup remaining.

talkSPORT will be at Wembley this weekend for a unique day of cup build-up in advance of bringing you all the motion reside.

Villa defeat Leicester in the semi-finals thanks to Trezeguet’s previous moment winner in their three-two combination victory.

Metropolis, in the meantime, survived a scare to see off rivals Manchester United by the exact same scoreline in excess of two legs.

Getty Photographs – Getty Aston Villa just take on Guy Metropolis in the Carabao Cup final

Metropolis have won the League Cup in 4 of the last 6 seasons and will be self-assured of lifting the trophy the moment all over again.

Villa are just a issue above the relegation zone in the Leading League obtaining dropped their last three games.

Can Dean Smith’s guys place their challenging league campaign to one facet and pull off a massive surprise? Or will Pep Guardiola and co storm to nonetheless another cup remaining win?

talkSPORT will be at the property of football to uncover out.

Aston Villa vs Man Metropolis: How to hear

Complete commentary will be live on talkSPORT, with our protection beginning at 3pm.

Mark Saggers will deliver you all the create-up ahead of handing in excess of to Jim Proudfoot, Stuart Pearce and Andy Townsend for our are living commentary.

To tune in, just click here for the dwell stream or click on the radio participant below.