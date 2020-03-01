aston-villa-vs-person-town-dwell-commentary:-carabao-cup-last-underway-at-wembley

This season’s to start with piece of key silverware will be gained these days as Aston Villa acquire on Manchester Metropolis in the Carabao Cup ultimate.

talkSPORT will be at Wembley this weekend for a exclusive working day of cup establish-up right before bringing you all the motion are living.

Villa beat Leicester in the semi-finals many thanks to Trezeguet’s previous minute winner in their three-2 mixture victory.

Town, in the meantime, survived a scare to see off rivals Manchester United by the identical scoreline about two legs.

Getty Photos – Getty Aston Villa acquire on Man Metropolis in the Carabao Cup closing

Metropolis have received the League Cup in 4 of the previous 6 seasons and will be self-confident of lifting the trophy when again.

Villa are just a stage higher than the relegation zone in the Leading League acquiring misplaced their previous 3 games.

Can Dean Smith’s men set their tough league campaign to just one aspect and pull off a big surprise? Or will Pep Guardiola and co storm to nonetheless yet another cup remaining gain?

talkSPORT will be at the property of soccer to find out.

Aston Villa vs Man Metropolis: How to pay attention

Complete commentary will be live on talkSPORT, with our coverage starting off at 3pm.

Mark Saggers will deliver you all the make-up prior to handing in excess of to Jim Proudfoot, Stuart Pearce and Andy Townsend for our live commentary.

To tune in, just click in this article for the dwell stream or click the radio player down below.