[Aston Villa vs Tottenham like a ‘kids’ Sunday morning match’ claims Tony Cascarino – ‘Mourinho’s groups are intended to be hard to beat… not this one’]

Jose Mourinho has however not had a true affect on Tottenham as they stay simply beatable and contrary to his former sides.

This is in accordance to Tony Cascarino, the talkSPORT pundit and former Eire ahead, who was surprised by what he saw in the Aston Villa vs Spurs match on Sunday.

It was a ding-dong struggle at Villa Park.

There was drama aplenty in Sunday's Premier League face

The hosts took the lead when Toby Alderweireld place the ball into his individual web, just before the Belgium centre-again then scored a stunner at the proper close to pull the rating amount.

Tottenham ended up heading into fifty percent-time in entrance as Heung-min Son scored right after Bjorn Engels conceded a penalty, but, like Alderweireld, Engels then manufactured amends for his mistake by netting to make it two-2.

With the rating tied as the match handed the 90-moment mark, it appeared the factors would be shared, but yet another huge Engels mistake – he unsuccessful to handle the ball and it rolled below his foot into Son’s path – allowed the South Korea ace to internet his 2nd of the afternoon and Spurs’ 3rd in their 3-two earn.

The decline will damage relegation battlers Villa even additional supplied they had so, so many chances to just take a commanding lead in excess of Spurs right after Alderweireld’s personal aim opener.

Son designed Aston Villa pay out by securing Tottenham the win in the dying seconds of the match

They were being working riot towards Tottenham’s shaky backline in the opening passages, with Mourinho’s defence currently being ripped aside with ease just about every time Villa pushed forward.

It was a far cry from the standard Mourinho crew, recognized for their fantastic defence and ‘park the bus’ methodology.

And Cascarino thinks Spurs were being lucky to appear away from the Midlands with all a few points presented they so quickly could have ‘blown’ the match.

In his Situations column, Casc wrote: “What a ridiculous video game amongst Aston Villa and Tottenham, with both groups charging from a person conclude of Villa Park to the other.

“At situations it was like seeing a kids’ Sunday morning match.

“Jose Mourinho’s groups are intended to be challenging to beat. Not this a person. They could quickly have blown this, even though Villa concede also quite a few targets.

Mourinho is unlikely to be delighted with what he observed at Villa Park

“It was the form of sport the place coaches would be tearing their hair out right after operating tough all week seeing video clips, preparing tactics to counter the opposition.

“This, though, seemed like no preparing had been finished. These teams know they will have to do so much improved.”

Mourinho will have to set the hrs in to make certain his defence is up to scratch by Wednesday evening, with RB Leipzig viewing north London in the Champions League spherical-of-16.

The Germans are unlikely to be as forgiving in entrance of intention as Villa, presented they’ve scored 56 periods in only 22 matches this year and boast the fantastic Timo Werner as their star striker.