[Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Leading League clash – kick-off time, Television channel and confirmed line-ups]

Aston Villa and Tottenham encounter off this Sunday with loads to engage in for at each ends of the Premier League table.
Villa are just earlier mentioned the relegation zone and want to assert points to shift absent from the bottom 3.
Spurs, in the meantime, are wanting to claim their 3rd league get on the bounce as they strive to assert a top-4 complete this expression.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham: How to observe
The Premier League clash will get underway at 2pm on Sunday, February 16.
The recreation is staying broadcast on Sky Sporting activities Leading League from 1pm and on Sky Sports Major Event from 2pm.
Sky Sports customers can live stream this through the app employing their cell, tablet or computer system units.
If not, you can purchase a Sky Sporting activities Working day Move from NowTV for £8.99.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham: What has been explained?
Aston Villa head mentor Dean Smith: “It’s a tricky league, a single in which it is difficult to create consistency because of the good quality of the other teams in there, but I come to feel we’ve just begun to develop that regularity.
“As every person is aware of, we had a big turnaround [of players] in the summer and they are commencing to gel.
“For the 1st time we’ve had a mini crack and we’ve witnessed a beneficial facet to it. It gave all people a chance to have some time away from the spot, and to apparent their heads.”
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho: “We experienced a fantastic week. 3 very good instruction sessions. Of class I instructed you if we didn’t perform towards Southampton [in an FA Cup replay] I would give the players some time but we would be back early.
“Because of the Southampton recreation we experienced fewer time for teaching but we experienced 3 extremely superior times. We went through unique features of our activity to improve.”
Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Team information
Aston Villa: Reina, Engels, Konsa, Hause, Guilbert, Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Targett, El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.
Subs: Borja Baston, Taylor, Nakamba, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nyland, Elmohamady.
Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Winks, Dier, Lucas Moura, Alli, Bergwijn, Son.
Subs: Vertonghen, Lo Celso, Gazzaniga, Ndombele, Skipp, Fernandes, Tanganga.
Martin Keown’s profession assistance for Tottenham’s Eric Dier: ‘He must transfer into defence. He has all the attributes of a prime centre-half’
Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Match stats
- Aston Villa are winless in their very last 8 Leading League home video games against Spurs (D2 L6), losing each of the previous 4 in a row. They final conquer Spurs at Villa Park in January 2008 (two-one).
- In all competitions, Spurs have received 10 of their final 11 meetings with Aston Villa, shedding the other -one at White Hart Lane in April 2015.
- Tottenham are unbeaten in their very last 22 Leading League away online games towards promoted sides (W18 D4) because a -1 decline at QPR in April 2012.
- Aston Villa’s seven Premier League victories this year have come on six distinctive days of the 7 days, with Sunday the only working day the Villans have however to get on in 2019-20. Victory below will see Aston Villa become just the second group in English prime-flight historical past to earn a league match on all 7 days of the week inside of the exact period, soon after Spurs in 1986-87.
- Tottenham are seeking to protected 3 consecutive Premier League victories for the initial time considering that a operate of four in January/February 2019. Nonetheless, the Lilywhites have won just two of their final 18 league games on the road (D5 L11).
- Aston Villa have faced much more shots than any other Premier League facet this period (441). Their record of 17.six pictures faced per match is their optimum in a single campaign in the competition because we have this details readily available (2003-04).
- Tottenham have experienced fewer photographs on target (110) than they have faced (125) in the Premier League this year – the very last time they confronted extra than they experienced in a one year in the level of competition was in 2003-04 (194-179).
- Of absent grounds he’s visited at minimum five situations in the Leading League, only at St James’ Park (/7) has Spurs boss José Mourinho won fewer video games than he has at Villa Park (1/6).
- Jack Grealish has established 63 chances for his teammates in the Leading League this year, a lot more than double that of any other Aston Villa player. He’s also the 1st participant to register 50+ pictures and 50+ chances developed in a single top rated-flight campaign for the Villans because Christian Benteke in 2012-13.
- In Spurs’ two- gain from Male Metropolis, Steven Bergwijn grew to become the 250th player to rating on his Leading League debut, and the 13th Dutchman – no Dutch player has at any time scored in both of their 1st two appearances in the opposition.