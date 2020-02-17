[Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Leading League clash – kick-off time, Television channel and confirmed line-ups]

Aston Villa and Tottenham encounter off this Sunday with loads to engage in for at each ends of the Premier League table.

Villa are just earlier mentioned the relegation zone and want to assert points to shift absent from the bottom 3.

Spurs, in the meantime, are wanting to claim their 3rd league get on the bounce as they strive to assert a top-4 complete this expression.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham face Aston Villa this weekend

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: How to observe

The Premier League clash will get underway at 2pm on Sunday, February 16.

The recreation is staying broadcast on Sky Sporting activities Leading League from 1pm and on Sky Sports Major Event from 2pm.

Sky Sports customers can live stream this through the app employing their cell, tablet or computer system units.

If not, you can purchase a Sky Sporting activities Working day Move from NowTV for £8.99.

Getty Photos – Getty Dean Smith’s Villa facet confront Tottenham this weekend

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: What has been explained?

Aston Villa head mentor Dean Smith: “It’s a tricky league, a single in which it is difficult to create consistency because of the good quality of the other teams in there, but I come to feel we’ve just begun to develop that regularity.

“As every person is aware of, we had a big turnaround [of players] in the summer and they are commencing to gel.

“For the 1st time we’ve had a mini crack and we’ve witnessed a beneficial facet to it. It gave all people a chance to have some time away from the spot, and to apparent their heads.”

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho: “We experienced a fantastic week. 3 very good instruction sessions. Of class I instructed you if we didn’t perform towards Southampton [in an FA Cup replay] I would give the players some time but we would be back early.

“Because of the Southampton recreation we experienced fewer time for teaching but we experienced 3 extremely superior times. We went through unique features of our activity to improve.”

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Team information

Aston Villa: Reina, Engels, Konsa, Hause, Guilbert, Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Targett, El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.

Subs: Borja Baston, Taylor, Nakamba, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nyland, Elmohamady.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Winks, Dier, Lucas Moura, Alli, Bergwijn, Son.

Subs: Vertonghen, Lo Celso, Gazzaniga, Ndombele, Skipp, Fernandes, Tanganga.

Martin Keown’s profession assistance for Tottenham’s Eric Dier: ‘He must transfer into defence. He has all the attributes of a prime centre-half’

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Match stats