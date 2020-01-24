Astonished Anthony Joshua beats Tyson Fury over Conor McGregor’s “lies”

World Boxing News 24/01/2020

📸 Mark Robinson / Esther Lin

Anthony Joshua has not been happy with Tyson Fury’s antics lately, but wants to meet his British rival in the ring as soon as possible.

When Joshua talked about a possible summer match, he gave some reasons why the collision is tastier than ever.

“He bet Charles Martin would hit me, he bet Joseph Parker would hit me! He’s a bit of a waffler. Anger does what angry does. He said he was on the phone with Conor McGregor? That was also a lie, ”Joshua told Sky Sports.

Despite the aversion between the two, Joshua wants Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder next month to approach a purely British blockbuster.

“I support Fury because I imagine that local children can watch the undisputed championship fight on their doorstep. I would love to be here in the UK,” he said.

Joshua plans to defend his title in May, possibly in England. US venues are also under consideration, WBN announced earlier this week.

Kubrat Pulev is expected to be in the opposite corner after his clashes with Andy Ruiz in 2019.

A defeat and a defeat gave the 30-year-old an unexpected boost to his legacy, as Joshua can now claim to be a double heavyweight ruler.

The one struggle that doesn’t seem to be closer is against Deontay Wilder. This is the encounter everyone wants.

The desire to make an offer to Wilder on the one hand and to target Fury on the other hand gives contradictory signals to fans and the media.

WILD AGAINST JOSHUA

Wilders handler Shelly Finkel is unaffected by a spinning offer from Joshua. In addition, the New Yorker recently shared his thoughts with WBN.

“I don’t know what Anthony Joshua is talking about,” Finkel said exclusively to World Boxing News. “We are not interested in any offer.

“Deontays and our focus is on Tyson Fury. At the moment we are not focusing on anything else.”

More will emerge as soon as Wilder and Fury enter the crisis again in February, although a third meeting has already been scheduled.