Astro shuts down Bukit Jalil centre right after employees tested optimistic for Covid-19 | Malaysia

Astro stated it been given notification from the Ministry of Health and fitness (MOH) that an personnel working in the outside the house broadcast transportation staff examined constructive on April 5. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd has shut its Broadcast Centre in Bukit Jalil for two days starting off currently immediately after finding out that a person of its staff has examined constructive for Covid-19.

In a news statement these days, Astro mentioned it obtained notification from the Ministry of Well being (MOH) that an personnel performing in the outside broadcast transportation group tested constructive on April 5.

“The employee is receiving medical treatment at a federal government medical center.

“We are doing the job to determine those people who have arrive in speak to with the staff worried. As a precautionary evaluate, our Bukit Jalil broadcast middle will be closed today for entire sanitisation and reopens on 8th April,” it reported.

Nonetheless, the business has activated its enterprise continuity strategies to safeguard its functions and broadcast stays unimpacted.

“Teams are currently split throughout various web pages with a significant vast majority functioning from property,” it said.

The organization explained they have launched a lot more security factors to safeguard workers including elevated frequency and amount of cleaning of its places of work, delivering hand sanitisers, encouraging social distancing at the cafes and lifts, getting temperatures of all workers coming into its premises, cancelled shows with reside audience and community occasions and many more.

As of the time of writing, Malaysia has over 3,600 Covid-19 circumstances and 61 fatalities.