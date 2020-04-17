Astronaut from International Space Station returns to world transformed by coronavirus

Russian astronaut and his two NASA crew are undocked from the International Space Station and landed in Kazakhstan early Friday, forcing them to expand the social isolation they were trying to end. Returned to a strange world under the control of.

“It’s a bit unrealistic to think we’re coming back, especially given the deployment on the ground,” flight engineer Jessica Meir told NPR in a Wednesday interview. “We look like we’re back on another planet completely, so it will certainly be an interesting experience for us.”

Meir and NASA crewmate Drew Morgan begin with a trip to the United States.

Jessica Meir relaxes in a recliner with the help of her, the astronaut Drew Morgan, and commander Oleg Skrippoka, the cramped Soyuz spacecraft returning to Earth from the International Space Station.

Due to coronavirus travel restrictions and safety protocols, astronauts set out on a three-hour land trip after returning to the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch site with a long helicopter and standing at the nearest authorized landing site on NASA’s jet plane. I arrived at and went home to Houston.

“It’s going to be something like an” airplane, train, car “where you’ll be riding an ambulance for a few hours across the grasslands of Kazakhstan to fly,” Meir said. . “But this is the first landing for us, so there’s nothing to compare. It’s for us.”

Oregus Kripokka, commander of the Soyuz MS-15 / 61 spacecraft, who carried the trio to Earth, faced a rather simple journey. He planned to catch a Russian jet as an astronaut for a flight back to his home in Star City near Moscow.

A long trip to Earth began on Thursday at 9:53 AM. At 9:53 am on Thursday, Skrippokka, Meir, and Morgan undock from the Russian Zvezda Module’s rear port at the station, and escort NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and astronauts Anatoly Ivanisin and Ivan Wagner. I left it behind the lab.

On September 25, last year, Skripoka and Meir were launched with guest astronauts from the United Arab Emirates who returned to Earth eight days later. Morgan flew to the lab with another occupant on July 20, and returns to his guest’s astronaut’s seat and returns home.

After undocking and moving to a safe distance, Skrippokka monitored an automated four-minute 41-second rocket launch, slowing the ship down about 286 mph and dropping the other side of the track deep into the atmosphere. This resulted in a landing on Kazakhstan grassland near the town of Jezkazgan at 1:16 am Friday [11:16 am local time].

They met a smaller than normal Russian recovery crew deployed from Baikonur to just eight helicopters instead of the usual twelve. The team had to use Baikonur [about 250 miles] as a staging base due to travel restrictions in Kazakh.

The 62nd Expeditionary Commander Oleg Scripokka [Front Center] officially handed over the International Space Station to the 63rd Expeditionary Commander Chris Cassidy [left front] in a short Wednesday ceremony. In the group hug, I’m looking at Cassidy’s crewmate [light blue] Anatoly Evanishin [center left] and Ivan Wagner. Scripokka, Jessica Meir, and Drew Morgan [all dark blue] returned to Earth early Friday.

The reduced recovery team did not include normal personnel and equipment replacements, and the Soyuz descent, which was normally broadcast live on NASA’s satellite TV channels, disappeared.

However, on low-bandwidth TVs via Moscow, the crew comfortably relaxed in the lounge chairs near the descent module and the aviators chatted with the support crew with a smile while doing a brief medical check. .

Touchdown allowed Morgan to stay in space for 272 days during his first flight. Participated in 7 extravehicular activities in the process of extended mission. Skripochka and Meir, who participated in all three women’s extravehicular activities, stayed at the outpost for 205 days.

All three were separately fly by helicopter to Baikonur, where Spripoka headed to Moscow, where Meia and Morgan, accompanied by NASA aviators, headed ashore to the town of Kuzlorda and the waiting NASA jet.

Returning to Houston, Meir and Morgan spend their first week in extended quarantine, using the Johnson Space Center boarding station as a safety measure. This is because when an astronaut returns to Earth after a long space flight, his immune system may be slightly compromised. Given the coronavirus, it is an additional risk for flyers of return stations.

“So this time we’ll do a more rigorous quarantine to actually stay at NASA and stay healthy for at least a week after landing with very restricted access,” Meir said. I will.

The post-landing protocol is ironic, she said, given that she and Morgan have spent the past six months or more in 250 miles of extreme isolation on Earth. Since October 3, only 6 people have been on the station.

“It’s ironic,” Meir said of extended quarantine. “Doing it on earth is what we expect and train, so doing it on earth feels more limited and isolated. We’re always doing so many anomalies here, and I really don’t feel that isolation and containment is a problem.

“But if you’re not really used to expecting it, or if your daily life consists of going out and doing all these things, you can feel much more isolated than here. Let’s. “

Cassidy, Ivanishin, and Vagner were launched by Baikonur on April 9th ​​in a strict coronavirus protocol to minimize the potential for the COVID-19 virus on space stations.

In a press conference with Meir and Morgan last week, Cassidy said, “This mission feels different. We leave the earth in the midst of a global crisis and closure, and carry out a global quarantine.” Said Cassidy last week. We knew we would be quarantined as a crew … but we didn’t know that the rest of the world would join us. “

Drew Morgan meets with NASA flight surgeons after landing on the grasslands of Kazakhstan.

With the departure of Meir and Morgan, Cassidy will be the only American crew aboard the station until SpaceX launches the Crew Dragon spacecraft in its first pilot mission around May 27.

NASA managers have already hoped to launch astronauts on SpaceX and Boeing commercial crew ships, ending their only reliance on Soyuz. Equally important, the new crew ships will ensure the existence of three to four U.S.-led astronauts on board at all times to carry out the full slate of scientific research. Is required.

Russia anticipates the emergence of US commercial crew ships, reducing production of the three-seater Soyuz spacecraft, with only two launched this year. The Soyuz MS-16 / 62S vehicle with Cassidy and its crew on orbit is April 9th ​​and second. October 14th.

NASA currently has only one Soyuz seat [Cassidis] under a contract with the Russian space agency Los Cosmos. NASA is in the process of negotiating a seat for the October flight and a second seat next spring, but has not yet signed a contract.

At least one American astronaut must be on board the Space Station at all times to operate and maintain the NASA system.

Gemini and Apollo astronaut Tom Stafford participated in a joint review of NASA and Los Cosmos last December. He clarified the consensus during the Space Station Advisory Board conference call on 30 March.

“The Joint Committee believes that there are significant technical risks from US passenger cars, USCVs and further schedule delays,” he said. “If we don’t have a USCV and we don’t have an extra US Soyuz seat, we will have no US crew on the ISS after October 21st, or until the USCV is finally up and running.

“The ISS has always required at least one US and Russian crew for safe operation,” he continued. “In the absence of a US crew, a failure of a critical US orbital segment [equipment] could result in the loss of the ISS. NASA and Los Cosmos have at least one properly trained US It is essential to find a way to guarantee that Russian crew will be on board. Always the ISS. “

Despite coronavirus restrictions, NASA and SpaceX have been preparing to launch astronauts Douglas Harley and Robert Benken at the space station on board the Crew Dragon spacecraft at the end of May. Assuming the test flight was successful, NASA would like to track four crew dragon flights in operation with four crew members from late summer to late summer.

