Astronauts start the Earth with cancer

The two presidents at NASA and a Russian cosmonaut were returned on Friday as the International Space Station returns to see the world transformed by coronavirus.

Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka in central Kazakhstan intervened at 0516 GMT on the first move since the World Health Organization announced COVID-19 as a global cancer in March.

Two NASA spacecraft and one Russian astronaut take back security from International Space Station Photo: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / Andrey Shelepin / GCTC

Morgan has been on the ISS since July last year, and Meir and Skripochka arrived in September.

“TOUCHDOWN! Go home, Oleg Skripochka, Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir!” Russ wrote among the Roscosmos on Twitter.

NASA and Roscosmos have not revealed the parachuting trio in their Soyuz bomb.

NASA spokesperson Jessica Meir retires shortly after moving to Kazakhstan Photo: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / Andrey Shelepin / GCTC

This is being copied “based on the scientific limitations of the medical field,” Roscosmos said.

The last pilots from the archipelago showed healers alleviating facial skin and cramps as they snatched members of the group out of the Soyuz MS-15 box, where lying on his side.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan assisted outside the Soyuz MS-15 Photo: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / Andrey Shelepin / GCTC

“Please keep your distance,” one member of the field could hear the other being seen.

While the trio’s hometown of the southeast city of Dzhezkazgan resembled its predecessors, the infirmary suffered from changes to the protocols of the confession.

The flight did not fly home to Kazakhstan’s Karaganda airport as usual because it shut down, as did other airports in the world.

The Soyuz MS-15 envelope carrying the International Space Station descends under a parachute before flying to Kazakhstan Photo: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / Andrey Shelepin / GCTC

Instead, Skripochka flew from the cosmicrome Baikonur used to launch missions on the ISS while the NASA duo took a plane from the young city of Kyzlorda after a train of hours.

In a health report on the ISS before his departure, Meir said it was difficult to replace the family with family and friends.

“I think I’m seeing more freedom on Earth than ever before,” confessed Meir, who made history on the first half of all women’s space with NASA’s Christina Koch in October.

As the home astronauts battle the world war against COVID-19, the ISS is embarking on a new form as it prepares to host the first spacecraft to be flown by SpaceX’s team. Elon Musk is due next month later this month.

NASA says SpaceX is taking over as NASA’s Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley board the ISS capable of moving about as early as the second half of May, and ending the ten-year monopoly. of Russia on missions to the ISS from its Baikonur station.

Following a flight from the Kennedy Space Center, two or three months aboard the orbital lab, breaking the usual music aboard the ISS, where the mission has been for more than a month or.

They will be joined by Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos and Chris Cassidy of NASA, who arrived at the ISS from Baikonur on April 9, which will be the new members to join forces after the start of the mental illness.

The centralized information center – a common expression of cooperation between Russia and the West.

. (tagToTranslate) astronauts