Astronomers say SpaceX Starlink satellites are visible “like a string of bright pearls” during the week.

According to astronomers, the satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX will be visible in the skies of England until the end of the week.

Launched in March, the Starlink satellites appeared on Sunday and Monday nights on a long train passing overhead.

SpaceX has sent 300 Starlink satellites in 60-person packages with the goal of creating a 12,000-person constellation that can transmit high-speed Internet to Earth.

The National Space Center said the satellites were visible in recent days due to their low orbits, viewing angle to the sun and good weather conditions.

“At first, the distance between the satellites and their proximity to the planet’s surface means that they look like a string of bright pearls in the night sky, making them easy to see,” the National Security Council said in a statement. “

“But over time, they move away from each other and move more into space, making it less obvious to the occasional observer.”

Another set of Starlink satellites is set to launch later this month, meaning there will be more opportunities to see them.

SpaceX is one of several private space companies that aims to connect broadband Internet to protected areas via low-orbit orbiting satellites.

1/30 strike in Africa

Discover the stunning photos of the ESA astronaut from Earth, discover the ESA taken from the International Space Station during its six-month mission (Tom Peak subtitles)

“Significant color and texture of Africa Illizi, Algeria”

2/30 Favorite Rock

“Everyday life in space is a good day, but today was especially special. I was inspired by one of my most inspiring heroes, Professor Stephen Hawking, and his amazing daughter, Lucy, who created the Princess Space Diary,” she said. “I talked to children about STEM topics. While talking about dark matter, quantum conflict, alien life, and light technology, we also saw a wonderful passage from the Bahamas, and that is my favorite smile, the smiling smile.”

3/30 North East Coast of Russia

“Sunrise is approaching the frozen coast of northeastern Russia”

4/30 Hello London

“Hello London! Street performance? 🙂 #LondonMarathon”

5/30 Bahamas

“50 Shades of Blue: Bahamas”

6/30 Yinchuan

“Snow in the mountains next to Yinchuan in China”

7/30 Missile flames in Africa

“Is it just me or do I see some rocket flames there? These strange features of the land are located in the desert of the Igoid citadel, whose yellow sand strips stretch from the Algeria to the northern Mauritania in the desert.”

8/30 Stunning colors

“Sunlight reflects the stunning colors of this Himalayan lake”

9/30 Real Everest

“Reality: Everest found! The latest image turned out to be the highest mountain in Kanchengjunga”

10/30 Go Exomars

“Go #Axars – Have a Great Mission. The Earth has more in common with Mars than you think … #AfricaArt”

11/30 Tanrif

“Amazing and Bright View of Tenerife”

12/30 Sunset Winter

“Some of the winter suns shine at noon on the snow-capped peaks of Greenland”

13/30 sand dunes

“Great texture in these great sand dunes, Saudi Arabia”

14/30 Dragon Dam

The Ohu Dam is located in North Pierre, South Dakota in the United States. “(North to Right Dam)”

15/30 Smoking Volcano

“This dormant volcano is smoking on the east coast of Russia this morning – the heat has melted the snow above the surface.”

16/30 New Zealand

“New Zealand is looking stunning in the sun. The center of Cook Mountain with Grand Plateau to the front and Tasman Mountain (3,497m) to the right of Grand Plateau on the left. Fox Glacier in the middle and then Franz Josef curve” to the right ” Lake Tasman (the largest in front of it) is at the foot of the Tasman Natural Glacier, which passes in front of them. The Hooker Glacier moves behind the Cook Mountain from below to meet the Mلller Glacier on the left side of the photo. Murchison Glacier “The front of the photo runs parallel to the Tasman refrigerator.”

17/30 Plankton Blossoms

“Another Great Passage of Patagonia and a Rotating Plankton on the Blossoming Beach”

18/30 Alaska

“We often do not receive such clear views from Alaska.”

19/30 Light next to Nile

“Lights along the Nile River from Cairo”

20/30 Kamchatka

“Ring of fire” in the Pacific Ocean to see among Kamchatka volcanoes, Russia is bright

21/30 Komolonimbus

“I guess there was a huge storm under that Colomunimbus cloud.”

22/30 Desert Night

“Desert Night – You Can Really See How Thin the Earth Is In This Picture”

23/30 Japan

“Tokyo and the coast of Japan. This image shows most of Japan, with the highest amount of light coming from Tokyo. The white lights on the left are fishing boats.”

24/30 Volcanoes of the Sun.

“Sunrise in the morning strike of active volcanoes in Guatemala”

25/30 Tapajos River

“Wide Rivers of Tapajos River, Amazonia”

26/30 Patagonia

“Beautiful glacial river water from this Patagonian ice field Lake Vidma, west high”

27/30 Dubai Palms

“Negative this time #Dragon this time …”

28/30 Sediment in Ethiopia

“Sediment leak into this mountain lake, Ethiopia”

30/30 Italy

“We have the” short nights “process at the International Space Station – the sunlight is almost always visible. There are no prizes to guess here …”

30/30 Panama Channel

“From one powerful ocean to another – ships passing through the Panama Canal”

Some astronomers have criticized the projects, claiming that satellites could interfere with observations of optical and radio astronomy.

Others have expressed concern that the intervention will be minimal. “Satellites only affect 0.8 percent of our telescope’s observations,” says Oliver Heinot, an astronomer with the European Southern Observatory in Germany last year. .

SpaceX said it was working with the European Society of Radio Astronomy and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory to minimize their impact.