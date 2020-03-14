Astronomers see 139 new small planets, “in our solar system” – BGR – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLf0c7572372bbcf0dfbcfe1ee337a3adc11%

Astronomers saw 139 new objects in our solar system in orbit beyond Neptune.

Many of these new transneptune objects reside in the same area of ​​our system as Pluto, but some are much further from the Sun.

New discoveries make up 10 percent of confirmed Transneptunian objects.

Astronomers unearthed a massive treasure trove of recently discovered solar system objects in a new research paper published in the Astrophysical Journal Supplements Series. The team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania made their discoveries using observations from the Dark Energy Study, or DES, a six-year project that led to the discovery of more than 300 objects lurking beyond Neptune.

Of those hundreds of objects discovered, 139 of them are new to science. The data the team had to analyze included millions of potential objects that were discovered during the survey. Referring to the intersection of scans and cataloging objects that can be observed continuously, the team was able to determine which pieces of data revealed the current transneptunian objects, or TNOs.

After the team narrowed down the list, they began the process of confirming that the objects they believed they had seen were there. This is not as easy as it sounds, especially when you are looking so far at the solar system. It is dark there, making observations with traditional telescopes difficult.

“Let’s say we found something on six different nights,” Professor Gary Bernstein explains. “For the TNOs that are there, we have flagged them for 25 different nights. That means there are images where that object should be, but it failed to pass the first step of calling the point.”

The space beyond Neptune is full of interesting things. This is where Pluto sits, and if you go further from the Sun you will find the Kuiper Belt, which is full of asteroids and larger objects that are not large enough to be considered planets, but large enough to awaken the interest of astronomers. Objects discovered by DES are spread over a vast area ranging from 30 to 90 times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

Painting a clearer picture of what lies beyond Neptune has always proved to be a challenge for scientists. Still mythical “Planet Nine, cit; that may be in this region has not yet been confirmed, and one reason is that so little light reaches the area. That said, this new round of research has dramatically increased the number confirmed of Trans- Neptune Objects in the record.

“After many months of developing and analyzing methods, researchers found 316 TNOs, including 245 discoveries made by DES and 139 new objects that were not previously published,” the university explains in a news release. “With only 3,000 objects currently recognized, this DES catalog represents 10% of all known TNOs.”

Image Source: NASA

Mike Wehner has been reporting on technology and video games for the past decade, covering the latest news and trends in virtual reality, handheld devices, smartphones and upcoming technology.

Most recently, Mike served as technical editor at The Daily Dot, and has appeared on USA Today, Time.com, and countless other print sites. His love for

reports are second only to his dependence on games.