ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo talks about his ideal type and his younger brother

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has revealed his ideal type!

During the January 24 Lunar New Year special broadcast of the SBS basketball variety show “Handsome Tigers”, Moon Soo In, Cha Eun Woo, Yoo Seon Ho and Lee Tae Sun shared a conversation together in the car.

When asked who his ideal type was, Cha Eun Woo immediately replied, “Shin Min Ah. I recently looked at the JTBC “chief of staff” and I’m really interested in it. I watched it right away. “

Meanwhile, Moon Soo In shared that her ideal type was Park Bo Young while Yoo Seon Ho shared that her ideal type was someone innocent without bangs.

During the car ride, Cha Eun Woo also talked about his younger brother. When asked if his younger brother was as handsome as him, Cha Eun Woo replied, “He’s cute.” On who was the prettiest of the two, Cha Eun Woo explained, “He actually has more talented than me, and his face is also smaller. He studied abroad in China and is currently enrolled in the military. “

Cha Eun Woo also mentioned, “He asked me to bring female members of an idol group (to visit), but I told him to take care of his own business.”

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?