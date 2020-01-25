ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo talks about his years as an intern and the challenges of weekly assessments

During the January 24 broadcast of the SBS basketball variety show “Handsome Tigers”, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO looked back at his time as an intern.

During the show, Cha Eun Woo went on a camping trip with model Moon Soo In, actor Lee Tae Sun and Yoo Seon Ho.

In the car, Cha Eun Woo and Yoo Seon Ho talked about the difficulties of having weekly and monthly assessments. Lee Tae Sun said, “I don’t think I could handle the stress. And you could be abandoned. Yoo Seon Ho said, “That’s right. I was always very nervous about it. He also revealed that his very first weekly assessment was that of ASTRO’s “Hide & Seek”.

Cha Eun Woo said, “Thinking back to when I was an intern, rather than learning to dance or sing or other skills, I learned patience and persistence.” Yoo Seon Ho a agreed, saying that all interns would probably say the same thing.

The idol first became an intern in his first year of high school, and he said, “My house is in Sanbon, and when I was an intern, I used to travel to Sadang, to transfer to Yeoksam and take bus 147. to my agency in Seoul. I did it for four years. “

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?