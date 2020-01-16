Astros cheating: Mets firefighter Carlos Beltran in the aftermath of scandal

The Carlos Beltran era is over before it even started for the New York Mets.

With their new manager caught up in the sign-stealing scandal of the Houston Astros, the club broke up with Beltran, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke TODAY Sports with USA on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced his intentions.

Beltran is the third manager to be driven out after the Major League Baseball investigation into the Astros.

On Monday, Houston fired manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow hours after MLB had pronounced a year’s suspension. A day later the Red Sox split up with skipper Alex Cora, the bench coach of Astros in 2017.

MLB mentioned Beltran – who was a player on the Astros 2017 – in her report that was released on Monday. The competition did not study players, but Beltran was the only one identified in the report.

“About two months after the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could decode the opponent’s characters and communicate the characters to the batter,” wrote Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Beltran played 129 games for the Astros in 2017, the last season of his 20-year career. He beat 3-for-20 in 10 postseason-games and won the World Series for the first time.

Beltran was introduced as the Mets manager on November 4, eight days before an explosive story about The Athletic detailed the electronic sign-stealing schemes from Astros with details provided by former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers.

Beltran interviewed for the management vacancy of the Yankees after the 2017 season, but the job eventually went to Aaron Boone. A year later, the Yankees hired him as a special adviser to GM Brian Cashman.

Now, less than a month before the spring training begins, the Mets are looking for a new manager.

Hensley Muelens, who was hired as the team’s bench coach this winter, has applied for multiple management positions in recent years and is a strong internal option. He spent the last 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants and served for eight years as a hitting coach and the last two as a bench coach under Bruce Bochy.

