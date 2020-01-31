Astros fan Tony Adams thinks Houston has stolen signs on 13.8% of the parking spaces

Max Scherzer delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty)

After the publication of Major League Baseball’s results on the theft of the Astros in 2017, Houston fan Tony Adams decided to conduct his own investigation.

In order to see how often the Astros knocked on trash bins near the dugout to tell the batsman on the plate which parking space was to come, Adams took a look at a lot of tapes and lots of parking spaces.

To be exact, 8,274.

After each home game with available videos from the regular season 2017 (58 in total), Adams found that players in Houston’s shelter had banged 1,143 times, which corresponds to approximately 13.8 percent of the parking spaces.

On Wednesday, Adams published his findings on SignStealingScandal.com, which also shows that certain players like Carlos Beltrán received more help on the plate than other players like José Altuve.

He also tweeted a lot of his data.

Astro’s garbage can bangs according to player: bangs against the number of parking spaces.

Astros player trash can pony.

“The truth is bad enough in this situation,” Adams told the Wall Street Journal. “With all that stuff, I wanted to say,” We know it happened “and go back to an empirical factual assessment of the situation instead of the craziness that has been over the past few months … It is very obvious that they did it I wanted to see it myself. “

In similar news, the Houston Astros Dusty Baker have succeeded the dismissed manager A.J. Hinch. Baker’s one-year contract includes a team option for the 2021 season.

“During his successful career, Dusty embodied the qualities we were looking for in a manager,” said Jim Crane, owner of Houston. “He is a winner and, above all, a strong leader who deserves respect not only from his players, but from virtually everyone he has touched in baseball. We are delighted to have Dusty named our ball club’s new leader.”

Read the full story in the Wall Street Journal