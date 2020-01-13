Astros fire director A.J. Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after MLB ban on fraud scandal

January 13 (UPI) – Jeff Luhnow, general manager of Houston Astros, and A.J. Hinch was released on Monday after Major League Baseball issued a one-year ban on connection to a sign-stealing system.

A league investigation confirmed that the Astros was cheated during the regular and off-season of its 2017 World Series winning campaign. According to the MLB, the Astros used a camera-based system to steal signs of opposing teams.

Luhnow and Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season, but Astros owner Jim Crane said the club wanted to go beyond the league’s rules.

“Today is a very difficult day for the Houston Astros,” Crane told reporters Monday. “MLB has done a very thorough investigation and the Astros have cooperated fully and we accept their decisions, their results and penalties. … I sensed what was in the report for which they were both responsible. Neither of them started it, but neither of them did anything about it. ”

Crane said he doesn’t think the Astros World Series title was “spoiled” by the league’s results in 2017. MLB said his probe found that Crane didn’t know about his team’s scheme of theft.

Luhnow and Hinch were suspended despite not participating in the program. According to the league, Hinch protested twice trying to damage the monitor used in the operation. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred nevertheless blamed both.

As part of MLB’s investigations, the Astros will lose designs from the first and second rounds in 2020 and 2021. The franchise was fined $ 5 million.

The league said in its statement that if Hinch or Luhnow commit “future material violations” of the MLB rules, they will be placed on the permanently ineligible list.

Crane did not specify a schedule for the replacement of Hinch and Luhnow. No players were disciplined in an operation that Manfred described as “player controlled”.

Luhnow has been General Manager of Astros since 2011. Hinch has led the club since 2015 and led Houston to two World Series appearances.