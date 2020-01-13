Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, manager AJ Hinch, pulled on a flying panel during the 2017 World Series championship season

HOUSTON – Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were sacked after an MLB investigation found the team used technology to cheat during their 2017 World Series winner season 2017.

The layoffs were announced at a press conference with team owner Jim Crane on Monday afternoon.

His announcement came shortly after the MLB said the two men had been suspended for the 2020 season.

In addition, MLB will fine the Astros $ 5 million and withdraw their first and second round picks from the 2020 and 2021 projects.

The MLB said in its statement that if Luhnow or Hinch “engaged in future material violations” of MLB rules, they would be placed on the league’s definitively inadmissible list.

No player was sanctioned by the MLB during the investigation. While Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of the investigation, he was a player at the time and was therefore not suspended.

The discipline of Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming and will be severe, sources told ESPN. Cora was the Astros’ coach for the 2017 season.

Cora is identified in the MLB report as the leader with Beltran. Commissioner Rob Manfred said discipline for Cora will be announced at the end of his investigation into the Red Sox’s alleged use of the video playback room to steal signs during the 2018 season.

Manfred said that Hinch was aware of the system but had not brought it to the attention of Luhnow. The general manager told MLB that he was unaware of the system, but Manfred held him responsible for the team’s actions.

The MLB investigation found that Astros owner Jim Crane was unaware of his team’s panel theft activities.

No World Series odds have changed as a result of the Astros’ punishment on the Caesars Sportsbook as no players have been suspended.

Houston remains tied for the second best score at 6-1 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Yankees are favorites at 4-1.

