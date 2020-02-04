Astros hires Ray’s exec James Click as GM

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros hired James Click as new general manager on Monday. A week before spring training began, he headed the scandal-ridden Tampa Bay Rays team.

Click is the successor to Jeff Luhnow, who, along with manager AJ Hinch, was suspended from major league baseball last month for sign fraud fraud and then fired by Astros.

Houston, who suffered a loss to Washington in the World Series, hired Dusty Baker as manager last week.

Astros owner Jim Crane announced the addition of Click, who has spent the past three seasons as vice president of baseball operations at Rays. The 42-year-old Click has been at Tampa Bay for the past 14 seasons.

“I am very happy to join the Astros family,” Click said in a statement. “The Astros are a progressive and innovative organization with an extremely talented group in the front office.”

The Rays defeated Oakland in the AL wildcard game and lost in decisive Division 5 game against Houston. The senior vice president of baseball operations in Tampa Bay, Chaim Bloom, was hired by the Boston Red Sox as chief baseball officer in late October.

“The departure of another talented, experienced Rays manager is difficult,” said Stuart Sternberg, owner of Tampa Bay, in a statement. “This difficulty is exacerbated by the time of departure, just days after the start of the spring training.”

“A large number of former Rays employees now hold senior team positions across the league. Recently, two of the last three World Series winning teams we face directly have pushed beyond their organizations and into our ranks to fill their top baseball operations positions, ”he said. “We have great organizational leadership, strong confidence in our ability to regenerate, and great confidence in the men and women who will take advantage of their newly discovered opportunities and responsibilities. That is the way of the rays. It is who we are, it is what we do. “

Click should be officially launched by Astros at a press conference on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

“James has had an impressive career,” Crane said in a statement. “He is a respected leader who has made progress in all areas of the baseball business and has built good relationships with both front office and clubhouse staff.”

Click graduated from Yale and worked for the analytics website Baseball Prospectus for several years before he was hired by the Rays.

Click was involved in managing and overseeing all aspects of the baseball operations department. His focus was on research and development, strategic planning and innovation.

Luhnow and Hinch were banned by EU Commissioner Rob Manfred for a year on January 13 after he found that the Astros had illegally stolen signs using electronics on its way to the 2017 World Cup and also in the 2018 season. Crane announced hours later that Luhnow and Hinch had been fired.

The Astros also received a $ 5 million fine, the maximum allowed under the Major League constitution, and lost their next two rounds of amateur draft first and second round picks.

Álex Cora, the bank trainer for the Astros 2017 and manager who led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Cup title, recently separated from Boston. Carlos Beltrán, who was recognized for his role in the 2017 Astros fraud program, was fired as manager of the New York Mets last month before playing his first game.

LAST STORIES: