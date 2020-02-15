[astros-manager-dusty-baker-would-like-mlb-to-shield-his-players-from-vengeful-beanballs]

Players close to the league have named for retaliation towards Houston

Supervisor Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros seems to be on in the course of a crew workout.

The Houston Astros dishonest scandal is the tale that keeps on providing. Subsequent a week in which the staff issued what ended up widely considered as inadequate apologies for their indicator-stealing plan for the duration of their operate to the 2017 Entire world Series title, new manager Dusty Baker has issued a plea to Significant League Baseball. Simply put, he needs the league to guard his players from opportunity retaliation from pitchers who feel the Astros have not proven sufficient regret for their misdeeds.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday at Houston’s camp in West Palm Seaside, Baker admonished the seemingly “premeditated” nature of threats from gamers all over the league to get one particular back again on the Astros through video games:

I’m relying on the league to consider to set a end to this seemingly premeditated retaliation that I’m hearing about. And in most instances in lifetime, you get sort of reprimanded when you have premeditated anything at all. I’m just hoping that the league places a halt to this prior to someone receives hurt.

Baker’s reviews seem to be to be a immediate reaction to all those of Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, who on Friday explained that he would take into consideration throwing at Astros players if the situation offered by itself. Similarly, as outlined by ESPN, Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger mentioned two months in the past that Astros hitters will not be “comfortable” getting at-bats this period, with the implication becoming that pitchers will toss at them.

The typical response around the league has mirrored these remarks, with substantial-profile players this kind of as Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Dodgers star Cody Bellinger coming out in protest of what they see as a weak response from the league toward the players implicated in the dishonest scandal, this kind of as next baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman. For now, the only punishments handed down by MLB in link with the scandal have been bans for executives and supervisors, like one particular-12 months suspensions for previous manager A.J. Hinch and previous general supervisor Jeff Luhnow. Each ended up subsequently fired by the Astros.

On the other hand, no players had been disciplined, because the league granted them immunity in trade for their cooperation. This enraged their counterparts, which is perhaps why some have felt the need to have to voice their have ideas for self-discipline on the field.

Subscribe below for our no cost everyday newsletter.

Go through the whole tale at ESPN