[astros’-martes-suspended-162-game-titles-for-doping-violation]



FILE Photograph: Mar eight, 2018 Lake Buena Vista, FL, United states Houston Astros starting off pitcher Francis Martes (58) pitches in the initially inning of a spring teaching match towards Atlanta Braves at Winner Stadium. Jonathan Dyer-Usa These days Sports

February 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 162 games without the need of pay back right after screening beneficial for Boldenone, a overall performance-maximizing compound, Important League Baseball explained on Monday.

Martes, who was beforehand suspended for a general performance-maximizing compound violation in 2019, will get started his suspension at the start out of the 2020 common year in March.

The 24-yr-aged Dominican Republic native expended last year in the minor leagues. He has a five-two important league record, all from 2017.

