Astros players publicly apologize for the theft of signs

Jim Crane, owner of Houston Astros, said the team would publicly apologize for stealing the pitching signs from the opposing teams.

“When we go to spring training, we will bring them all together and they will make a strong statement as a team, and I think we apologize for what happened and we will go forward,” Crane told the Houston Sports Award on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball found that the Astros illegally developed a system that deciphers and communicates the pitching signs of the opposing teams during their 2017 championship season. As a result, Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired.

“We’ll sit in a room and talk about it, then we’ll come out and talk to the press,” Crane said. “Everyone will contact the press as a group or individually. Frankly, we apologize for what happened, ask forgiveness, and move on. “

Astros stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman discussed the scandal at the team’s annual fan festival last weekend.

“This kind of situation will make you stronger for the future,” said Altuve. “Believe me, everything will be fine at the end of the year. We’ll be in the World Series again. People don’t believe it. We will.”

Bregman added: “The Commissioner and MLB have drawn up their report. The Astros worked with the report and made their decisions. It’s time to move forward as a team. “

The investigation emerged from a report on the sports news website The Athletic, where Astros pitcher Mike Fiers had warned his new teammates that Houston had used an out-of-field camera on the opposing catcher’s home games to steal signs and steal the information to forward the batsmen.

Astros pitchers and catchers will be joining Spring Training on Wednesday, February 12th. The The first full squad training is Monday February 17th.

