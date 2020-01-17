Astros star Jose Altuve denies wearing a theft shield under his jersey

The Houston Astros ’Jose Altuve beat a two-barrel Homer last October with two outs against the Yankees’ closer Aroldis Chapman.

The towering shot in the sixth game of an American League Championship Series shocked the Yankees and drove the Astros into the World Series.

When Altuve rounded third base, he held his jersey tightly together and signaled his teammates not to tear it down to celebrate.

The video of this moment gives rise to unsubstantiated speculation about the major league scandal. Social media posts indicate that Altuve and other Astros wore electronic devices under their jerseys to know which pitches would come.

In a statement, MLB said it “researched portable devices” while stealing the signs, “but found no evidence to support it.” The investigation included the 2019 season, said MLB.

National pastime has been fluctuating since Monday, when MLB announced that the Astros had illegally developed a system that decrypted and communicated the pitching signs of the opposing teams during their 2017 championship season.

CNN has asked Altuve and his agent Scott Boras to comment.

“I’ve never worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player,” said Altuve in a statement Boras had released to the New York Post.

During an interview with FOX after his dramatic home game in October, Altuve was asked why he didn’t want his shirt removed.

“I’m too shy,” he said. “The last time they did, I got into trouble with my wife.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the Houston theft investigation “did not reveal any Astros policy violations in the 2019 or post-season 2019”.

Carlos Beltrans ended his managerial career with the New York Mets on Thursday before it began when he resigned because of his involvement in the scandal.

“We met with Carlos last night and this morning and agreed to split up,” said Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Mets Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen in a statement.

“This was not an easy decision. Given the circumstances, all parties realized that it was not in Carlos’ best interest to move forward as New York Mets manager. “

Due to the controversy, Beltran becomes the third manager in a major league.

“When we met Jeff and Brodie this morning, we agreed to split up,” Beltran said in a statement.

“I am grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed that this decision was in the best interests of the team. I couldn’t let the team distract me. ‘

Beltran, the only Astros player mentioned in Manfred’s report, was an outfielder and was named the batsman for Houston in 2017. The mention of his name in the report was short – on the second of nine pages. He was the only player named.

“About two months after the start of the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could better decipher the signs from the opposing teams and communicate the signs to the batter,” said the commissioner.

Beltran denounced misconduct in a November story in The Athletic.

Alex Cora, a key figure in the sign scandal, led the Red Sox to the world championship title in 2018 and was Astros’ bank coach in 2017. On Tuesday, Cora and the Red Sox announced that they “agreed to go their separate ways. ‘

Manfred passed closings to Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a year this week. The Houston Astros owner and chairman, Jim Crane, both fired.

Manfred said that disciplining individual players was “difficult and impractical” because practically the entire team was involved or had knowledge of the scheme and many players were now playing for other clubs.

According to MLB, Cora had commissioned a video room technician to install a monitor on which the feed from the central field camera is displayed outside the Astros dugout.

One or more players watched the live feed from the center field camera on the monitor, and after decrypting the sign, a player hit a nearby trash can with a bat or massage gun to tell the batsman about the upcoming pitch type the report.

Manfred said Cora’s discipline would be decided after a separate Red Sox investigation.

The Red Sox illegally used a video replay room during the 2018 regular season games to decode the signs of enemy catchers. Red Sox officials said they worked with MLB.