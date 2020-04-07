ASUS updates Chromebook Flip Series with 10th generation Intel Comet Lake

With the vast majority of vendors updating its notebook portfolios with 10th generation Intel processors, ASUS has added a new model to its Chromebook range, the Chromebook Flip C436. Two new models are available with the new Intel Comet Lake CPUs, one equipped with dual-core Intel i3-10110U, while the other variant is equipped with a quad-core Intel i5-10210U.

Adding to its ‘premium’ Chromebook range, which has models that start from the entry-level Intel Celeron variants, the new ASUS Flip C436 Chromebook has a 2-in-1 convertible design. It features a compact 14-inch 1080p touchscreen with its 4-sided NanoEdge display technology. The screen itself has a 360 ° hinge that allows you to use it in multiple configurations including tablet mode and as a stand. It is made of magnesium alloy and is available in two colors, transparent silver and airgel white.

Looking at the technical specifications, there are two variants currently available for purchase from the ASUS store. The cheaper model comes with an Intel i3-10110U, an NVMe M.2 PCIe 3.0 x2 128 GB SSD, 8 GB of DDR3L memory and a Wi-Fi 6 wireless interface with BT 5.0 support. The more expensive version of the C436 has an Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, a 512 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe M.2 SSD, 16 GB of DDR3L memory and the same Wi-Fi 6 adapter with BT 5.0 connectivity.

Both models include two USB 3.1 G1 Type-C ports, which support both viewing and power delivery. Along the upper frame there is an HD webcam, with an illuminated chiclet keyboard and a fingerprint sensor integrated in the power button. As for sound, the ASUS Flip C436 Chromebook uses a pair of Harman Kardon stereo speakers, with a 3.5mm headphone output and combined jack for users who want to use headphones or headphones.

The ASUS Flip C436 Chromebook complies with the Intel Project Athena certification with a reported battery life of up to 12 hours. The battery specifications amount to 42 Wh thanks to its 3-cell 3S1P lithium-ion battery. It also weighs just 2.6 pounds and is found as its premium model for Chromebook, succeeding the C434 that we talked about last year.

It is one of the most extravagant 2-in-1 Chromebooks currently on the market, priced from $ 800 for the i3 model, with the i5 model costing $ 1000. Both are currently available for purchase from the ASUS store.

