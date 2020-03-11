The nation’s asylum judges are accelerating through the huge delay in migrant and illegal asylum applications and deny claims at a higher rate than under the previous administration.

In 2019, President Donald Trump’s judges in immigration court handled 67,520 asylum claims, or three times in 22,319 cases in 2016, according to data from TRAC Reports Inc, at Syracuse University.

In 2019, 69 percent of asylum claims were denied by the courts. That is 10 points above the 2016 rejection rate of 59 percent,

So the court denied 46,755 asylum applications in 2019, four times the 12,188 asylum applications denied in 2016.

More cases are being processed as the Justice Department has added judges and streamlined the process.

The delay in all court cases increased from 768,257 cases by the end of 2018 to 1 million by the end of 2019, as nearly a million Central American migrants reached the southern border. The delay has increased to 1.1 million since October 2019, as more than 2019 migrants filed asylum claims.

In 2020, fewer asylum claims have been filed because of Trump’s asylum reforms.

The time taken to complete each immigration case is 711 days in 2020, which is slightly less than the 718-day delay in 2018, despite the huge income in 2019.

But this process is a huge problem, partly because it gives migrants time in the United States to get a job and hide from existing authorities.

Asylum applications came from people who crossed the border and sought asylum, as well as from asylum seekers when they faced deportation. The petitions came from a number of people, including victims of political and ethnic oppression, women fleeing spouse abuse, men fleeing criminal gangs, people seeking medical treatment, as well as economic migrants and migrant offenders.

Most of the asylum applications for 2019 come from the three “Northern Triangle” countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

In 2019, the courts processed 35,7600 asylum applications from these three countries, up to 8,534 claims in 2016.

In 2019, immigration courts rejected 84 percent of asylum claims made by migrants from Central America. This rejection rate has increased since 2016 when 74 percent of claims were rejected by court. In 2016, 6184 Central Americans were denied asylum. In 2019, that number increased fivefold when 29,900 Central Americans were denied asylum.

But courts have also faced a growing wave of asylum claims from China and India.

In 2016, judges approved 84 percent of the asylum applications of 4,016 Chinese asylum seekers. In 2019, the court approved 74 percent of the applications for 4,903 Chinese asylum seekers.

In 2016, judges denied amnesty to 214 of 575 Indies claims, 37%. In 2019, judges denied the amnesty to 37 percent of the 3,258 Indies applicants, a six-fold increase from 2016.

