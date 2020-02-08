At 12, Dorothy Jean Tillman already had two degrees

While most teenagers are likely trying to find out their identity or are excited about their summer plans, 12-year-old Chicago-based Dorothy Jean Tillman is already a graduate with two degrees.

She received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from Excelsior College, New York, in 2018.

Tillman had an associate degree in psychology from the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, at the age of 10 before graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

“There

are some great things that come from the south side of Chicago

Baby, is one of the biggest of them all ”.

“I think Dorothy started making double-digit numbers at four or three, and we were very excited about how much she loved learning,” said her mother, Jimalita Tillman.

Young Tillman believes that environmental technology is all about helping people and the environment, and that’s what she would like to do. “I want to do my master’s degree in environmental engineering. I want to take a few months off, ”Tillman told NEWS 10.

She wants to develop the skills to solve problems like the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

The teen genius is also reportedly an aircraft pilot learning to fly Cessna 172 through a program in Tuskegee, Alabama, home of the famous Tuskegee Airmen.

Despite her academic skills, Tillman still takes time to enjoy her childhood. She has a normal social life with her friends and peers. She said that she went to parties, concerts and to the cinema, that she liked reading and painting and that she had a passion for theater art and technology.

“She’s still playing with bubbles,” said her mother. “My child still loves walking on the swing. If the question arises, it is nervous, it will miss the graduation stop, it is not even in high school opinion. “

“In our culture, intellectualism is an academic achievement that has waned over time, and I think it is incredibly important, especially at a time when questions about the value of higher education arise,” said Tillman’s mother Jimalita.

“It’s not like I just shut myself off from the world and go to school all day. I still have friends and we go to the park and the cinema,” said Tillman.

The now 14-year-old member of NSBE Jr. and Summer Engineering Experience for Children (SEEK) alumna has a positive impact on her community through voluntary activities such as “The BackPack Giveback”.

Tillman, the “Who Rocks! Next ”at Black Girls Rock 2018! Her message to the peer group was: “Always do what works for you and do it as best you can. Nobody can make you not be you. Nobody can make you better than you. So do what works best for you. “

Watch her interview with WGN9 below: