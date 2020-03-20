At 63, coronavirus cases in India are taking a sharp leap in the day – news from India

In India, one day on Friday, there was a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, with 63 people testing positive across the country, even as the central government said they were strictly pursuing social distance to curb the spread of the virus.

Under the Law on Disease Epidemics and the Disaster Management Act, states can take punitive measures, including imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of 1,000 dinars for offenders.

“The Center has asked states to take strict action under the relevant law against people who do not follow the directive on social distance. State governments have the inherent power under the Law on Disease Epidemics and the Disaster Management Act to take action against anyone who does not follow a government directive and risk people’s lives, “said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministries.

On Monday, March 16, the government released a detailed consultation on social distance measures as a non-pharmaceutical intervention to combat the spread of coronavirus disease.

Social distance involves avoiding or reducing social contacts in order to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission.

“This has revealed that a useful approach is to reduce morbidity and mortality from disease. India is pursuing a two-way strategy – to check people at entry points to prevent the disease from occurring and to stop the transmission of diseases for which social distancing is crucial, ”Aggarwal said.

“The number of positive cases is progressively increasing, so social disruption will be important to break the transmission chain,” he added.

The total number of people positive for India’s Covid-19 on Friday reached 236, with four deaths. The government does not count the death of a 70-year-old Italian tourist as the death of Covid-19. After recovering from the infection, he was admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur with other health complications and died of a heart attack on Friday.

“This man recovered from Covid-19 and was certified disease-free. He was treated at a private hospital for another condition. He had a fight against morbidity, so it cannot be counted as Covid-19 death,” Aggarwal said.

