At Adobe InDesign 2020, towards graphic design and more: Iman Ahmed, certified partner and trainer from Adobe [Interview]

Gone are the days when graphic design focused solely on the obvious graphic elements of a product such as packaging and marketing materials. Today, the impact of technology and the digital revolution is huge on the way we communicate, work, and socialize. Graphic design is no exception to this change.

Technology plays an important role in creating digital work that is available in many areas. For example, portfolio design, presentations, signage, logos, websites, animations and even architectural productions have traveled widely since the dawn of the digital revolution. This development of graphic design enabled brands to have a larger online presence and users to have attractive and interesting graphics.

We recently had a conversation with Iman Ahmed, an Adobe certified partner and instructor, and a CompTIA certified technical trainer about the current graphic design industry, various design tools and the future. Iman has more than 19 years of in-depth international experience providing skills for a variety of applications, from architecture, graphic design, infographics, motion graphics, photo editing, magazine and book design, video production to 3D modeling.

We also discussed her recently published book, Mastery of Adobe InDesign 2020, a step-by-step guide to learning InDesign Framework, work area, project setup, master pages, pages, text and other core functions. It also explains the new features in InDesign 2020 and their usefulness for graphic designers.

Adobe InDesign, a preferred option for designing text-intensive documents

Adobe’s Creative Suite offers graphic designers all the solutions they need to create professional, engaging graphics. From photo editing to typography tools to sound design, Adobe literally offers everything for every type of design project.

How can you compare Adobe InDesign with other tools, especially Illustrator and Photoshop?

Iman makes it clear: “Adobe applications have no relation to the level of experience of the user, it is only about the purpose. Adobe Photoshop is the best application for photo editing, while Adobe Illustrator is the best application for vector design and Adobe InDesign was created for layout design because it has tools and options to make the layout design process easier. “

Graphic designers use InDesign when they need to create a multi-page, text-intensive piece. For example, InDesign is used in printed or digital form to lay out text. It is a one-stop solution for the design of a magazine, brochure or booklet. Of the three applications, InDesign has the most robust typesetting functions available. It can also be integrated into the Adobe Digital Publishing Solution and enables designers to create fully interactive e-books, magazines and other digital publications.

Key features in the Adobe InDesign 2020 version

Adobe released the InDesign 2020 version on November 4 this year. This release includes major upgrades and changes based on Adobe InDesign user requirements. With this version, the InDesign tool now supports SVG file formats. Graphic designers can use customizable fonts or variable fonts in InDesign. There is a more efficient way to place lines or “rules” between columns of text. In addition, InDesign’s core performance and startup times have been reduced by up to 25%.

Iman says of the new version: “Adobe InDesign fixed many bugs in this version and offered an improvement to fix document corruption. The opening and closing of a specific file has been accelerated in this version. In addition, text editing is faster than in previous versions.

Adobe InDesign 2020 has added a number of text features, including variable fonts and column rules, a new spell checker, and five new languages: Thai, Burmese, Lao, Khmer, and Sinhalese this version. “

She further discussed why InDesign is the preferred tool for multi-page projects and how the master page function is one of the key functions of InDesign.

She says: “The master page is one of the most powerful features of Adobe InDesign. It acts as a template because the master page contains all the common functions that are required for repetition in document pages and all changes made on the master page are reflected in all document pages that follow this particular master page.

Therefore, a professional designer must be smart enough when designing the document to decide how many master pages to use in a document. “

You can read chapter 6 of this book Mastery of Adobe InDesign 2020to learn more about the master page function and how to create different master pages for your document.

Iman’s training in architecture design is the basis for her career as a graphic designer

Iman studied architecture design and she mentioned that her undergraduate and postgraduate courses in architecture contributed to her success as an instructor for engineering applications and as an instructor and designer for graphic design.

Iman talks about her graphic design journey and shares this quote from Frank Lloyd Wright,

“Architecture is the mother of art. Without our own architecture, we have no soul of our own civilization, “

Iman is proud and feels happy to be studying the mother of all arts, which has greatly influenced her career as a graphic designer.

She mentions that the steps she has taken can be common to anyone who is passionate about learning graphic design. Architecture was undoubtedly the cornerstone of their journey, but it is also important for a good designer to get to know tools.

She says: “My graphic design path literally started when I first used Adobe Photoshop in an architectural presentation. Then I was more interested in learning more about Adobe Photoshop and photo editing. A year later, I started my career alongside my work as an architect as an Adobe Photoshop instructor and graphic designer for the same training center. “

“I taught myself more about Photoshop and a number of offline help applications because YouTube was unavailable. For years I was looking for design ideas, learning new applications, teaching what I had learned and practicing a lot. Frankly, that’s not enough to be a professional graphic designer, I need more. “

On her inspiration to write mastering Adobe InDesign CC 2020

Iman says: “As a trainer, it is the happiest moment when you help others learn and improve. I have been teaching people from the Middle East, Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, Asia and Africa for more than 19 years. Their nationalities are different, but their enthusiasm looks the same. My dream is to spread knowledge and help more and more people to learn. For me, writing a book about Adobe InDesign was a great opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with a wider audience.

In my book I shared 19 years of experience, it’s not just about InDesign, it’s also about the design process. It helps designers and non-designers to work more efficiently with the Adobe InDesign tool and makes them aware of the steps before they implement the design.

It includes various exercises and examples to improve the skills of the reader and to improve the skills of advanced and experienced users. “

The growth story of the graphics industry is far from over

According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, graphic design is expected to grow 3% from 2018 to 2028, which is above average slow. More and more graphic designers are working as freelancers because remuneration plays an important role in full-time employment. Companies pay lower salaries for junior and intermediate positions in the graphic design department. Therefore, designers prefer freelance work because they can sell their motifs and design templates to multiple customers with less effort. In addition, there are some advantages to being your own boss. For example, you can set your own working hours and select your own jobs.

Since freelancers around the world are millions, it is difficult to count their numbers in the statistics while calculating the growth rate of the industry. And it becomes an outlier when it comes to showing the industry’s actual growth results, making it slower than average.

Iman shared her similar thoughts: “Competition is aggressive everywhere. The first reason for this competition is the unemployment phenomenon that we are facing in this decade. Globalization and platforms where freelance designers can be hired from anywhere have a negative impact on the industry and the market. Some designers are cheap in terms of economy and currency standards. “

On the other hand, working in a company has its own advantages. The company is responsible for maintaining your work environment, purchasing equipment and software, and building a customer base. And graphic designers are more likely to work regularly for a predictable paycheck.

Iman says: “If you work hard on your portfolio and know how to network well with others, you will definitely be hired by well-known organizations.”

If you are not sure at first, it is always a good idea to do an internship with a small or medium-sized company and gain experience in the industry. Then get to know your working style and choose what suits you best.

Graphic designers who give up the corporate culture for their freelance work

Of more than 250,000 graphic designers in the United States, nearly 25% are self-employed. This number is expected to increase in the coming years as millennials abandon the corporate culture for a freelance lifestyle.

To do this, we asked Iman about a typical graphic designer career diagram and the available ways. We also asked if professionals needed a degree to enter this field.

Iman believes that the career path for graphic designers is different and that different paths can be the right path for a career as graphic designers. Your route depends on your destination. Would you like to be professional in logo design, branding, web design, packaging design, book and magazine design, some of them, all or more? “

She also discussed key steps a graphic designer needs to take to start his journey.

Step 1: learn graphic design

Iman recommends learning graphic design at a school that specializes in graphic design. She says: “Learning applications is not enough. Applications are just tools that help you complete your work in a smart and simple way. Without design basics and concrete basics, however, a good design cannot be achieved. “

Step 2: let others inspire you

“Don’t reinvent the wheel, learn from experienced people to save time,” says Iman. She suggests “watching the work of others, about the latest design styles that inspire and are another source of knowledge to learn from.”

Step 3: practice, practice, practice!

Practice makes you perfect! Iman advises “creating more than one idea for a design and finding all ways to create a design that is the message you need to communicate. You need to sketch, re-sketch, refine, implement, and edit your sketch to get an exclusively perfect design. “

Step 4: read more books

Iman adds: “Read more and more books on graphic design theory, history, design elements, color theories and other books on design. These books have in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in developing design skills. “

Step 5: choosing the right tool for designing

Iman believes it is wise to choose the design tool. She says: “You have to be aware of which application helps you with which task. For example, you can create logos with Adobe Illustrator, then edit photos in Adobe Photoshop and finally intelligently collect design elements in Adobe InDesign. “

About the future of graphic design and what to expect next

When it comes to the future of graphic design, everyone is concerned with animation and VR. Digital media are quickly becoming the future of graphic design. For more, we asked Iman what to expect next.

She explains: “In all areas such as print media, web design, animation and VFX, messages can be created using the tools of the visual communication and sent to the target group according to their intended use.

While we in the design industry cannot predict what will happen tomorrow, the competition for visual communication tools will always be an important factor in improving all areas of design. “

Get Iman’s book, Mastery of Adobe InDesign 2020 Take a look at the InDesign workspace, the various menus and functions today and get an insight into the planning and execution of a design. You will also receive practical information on creating your first project, focusing on aspects such as working with text, images and shapes.

Author bio

Iman Ahmed is an architect who loves art and design. She started practicing graphic design in 1999 and during her 20 years of experience as a graphic designer, she created many designs and magazines with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and Indesign.

Her passion for teaching was real and that drives her to work hard to be a special kind of trainer. She started her teaching career in 2004, has been an Adobe user since 1999 and Adobe Certified Instructor since 2008.

Iman has been a CompTIA certified technical trainer since 2008 and was interviewed by CompTIA in November 2016 as a model of a special type of instructor who studied and applied the CompTIA (CTT +) program in a special way to successfully develop their skills and teaching improve style. Iman is a class teacher and online trainer who offers courses in the Middle East and the UK.

