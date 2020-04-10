At an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world’s disease

JERUSALEM – The rose-colored Franciscans are heading to a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the global focus of the most important Christian calendar celebration – but in a city opposite the Christmas pilgrim.

Among them was Father Francesco Patton, 56, guardian of the Holy Land for the Roman Catholic church, which was responsible for the care of its sacred sites.

“We live in very strange days. Usually this time the Old City is full of… pilgrims coming for Holy Week,” he said after his group prayed outside the locked door of their church. basis.

The Franciscans’ walking ceremony along the Via Dolorosa marked the journey that Christians believe Jesus had crucified with his crucifixion and resurrection.

This Easter, the route will carry new bronze verbs depicting the journey, a gift from Verona, beaten by Italian artist Alessandro Mutto. But nobody could see them.

“Now it’s kind of sad to see that … nobody can walk (it). But we know that today, a lot of people are walking a personal Via Dolorosa, when I think of those in the hospital and in their homes. fighting the coronavirus, ”Patton said.

COVID-19 has infected more than 9,755 in Israel, with 79 deaths. Residents are confined to their homes for all but essential activities, excluding religious ceremonies.

So Christian denominations who are engaged in the custody of the Holy Sepulcher face an unprecedented shutdown in living memory, as do Jewish and Muslim leaders in a city with places sacred to all three. belief. Easter, Easter and Ramadan fall this month, with Catholics now celebrating Good Friday – today and Easter on April 12.

Like other clergy, the Franciscans of Patton followed guidelines for social isolation as they recited prayers along the Via Dolorosa, stopping at 14 Stations of the Cross staging events leading to burial to Jesus.

When they arrived at the Sepulcher, they prayed for the sick and the dying around the world, and the medical staff to treat them – just as Patton’s predecessors treated the medieval patients.

“A small Franciscan community began living in the Holy Sepulcher in 1333, so you can imagine what that meant for us, in this area,” Patton said.

. “.. The responsibility to pray in the place where Jesus conquered death, to pray for all those who are, for now, very (very) many in the face of death.” (Reporting by Stephen Farrell Editing by John Stonestreet and Giles Elgood)