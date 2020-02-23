[at-anwar’s-dwelling,-chants-of-‘reformasi!-hidup-anwar!’-ring-out-as-selangor-mp-decries-traitors]

Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani speaks to media as he leaves Anwar Ibrahim’s property in Segambut February 23, 2020. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s supporters shouted “Reformasi” and “Hidup Anwar” from within just his home in Segambut tonight, even as his political rivals gathered jointly with some Pakatan Harapan politicians at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya hotel.

With at minimum 30 media personnel waited outdoors the gates of his Segambut residence, recurring chants of “Reformasi” were listened to at all-around nine.35pm, adopted by refrains of “Hidup Anwar”.

Chants of “Reformasi” were being also listened to at 9.42pm from inside the compound, a call popularised and synonymous with the motion that sooner or later led to PKR’s delivery immediately after Anwar was sacked from the federal government in 1998.

PKR’s Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid came out with other supporters soon before 10.50pm, chanting “Reformasi” thrice and informed them “We will combat on”.

When approached by the media, Abdullah Sani declared that Malaysians had been remaining betrayed by unnamed traitors.

“This is the real traitor that betrayed the have confidence in of the community (rakyat) that experienced presented their assistance to Pakatan Harapan. They have entered by means of the backdoor. Damn them,” he explained just outdoors the gates of Anwar’s household.

“Surely traitors will be punished by the rakyat (community) that gave us the mandate,” he added.

When questioned if PKR has backup programs, Abdullah Sani reported “Don’t be concerned we are by now on standby, and we are prepared — anything.”

Questioned if PKR would be prepared in the function of a snap election, he claimed the get together was “always ready”.

When asked how quite a few inside of PKR were being “traitors”, he simply described them as “two or a few mosquitoes” that would be swatted later on.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Anwar’s wife, is in the home now.

Dr Wan Azizah experienced been the president of PKR considering that it was established until finally Anwar took on the publish uncontested in get together polls very last yr.

Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak mentioned Anwar left his home all-around 10.30pm for what is believed to be a shut-door assembly with PH party heads.

