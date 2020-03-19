At any time questioned why The Gambia is termed ‘The Smiling Coast’, here’s why

The Gambia is arguably a person of the smallest nations in Africa, but its folks are explained to have the biggest hearts. The country is famously nicknamed ‘The Smiling Coast’ and it has more than the past decade turn out to be a tourist hotspot.

The Gambia is considered to be 1 of the friendliest and most secure sites to visit in the entire world.

The country’s financial system is heavily reliant on its tourism sector for the reason that of its hospitable and welcoming citizens. Also, due to its position on the map of Africa it has acquired the nickname ‘The smiling Coast’.

Picture: Peter Hermes Furian / Alamy Inventory Picture

This compact place cuts through the center of Senegal and some say its position resembles a smile on the map of Africa welcoming these who navigate through the state correct up to River Gambia.

As this was founded yrs ago, the country wears the nickname proudly both equally in official and informal configurations.

This brand name has served increase the picture of The Gambia major to the development of task prospects for its youth. The country carved a specialized niche for by itself in the hospitality marketplace as significantly again as the 60s.

Sometime in the late 1970s, a conscious hard work was designed by stakeholders to enhance The Gambia’s appeal to the environment and to flip it into an alluring tourist desired destination.

Strategically, it was just all-around the time that Alex Haley’s critically acclaimed book Roots The Saga of an American Family was printed. Many black people today in the diaspora could quickly relate to the principal character Kunta Kinte, a Gambian that was captured and offered into slavery in the 18th century.

It observed a surge in Gambia’s attraction to tourist eager to locate their roots and so the Gambian Tourism Board ceased the opportunity of the media consideration brought about by the guide and established a New York office environment, legitimizing the link among the Gambia, Africa and the United states.

Visitors have so much in keep for them in this attractive state ranging from its wonderful landscape, charming riverside villages, ethnic diversity, spiritual tolerance, inns, spas not forgetting its delicious and flavorful local delicacies.

Also, the country’s rich historical past, historic properties, archaeological internet sites of which some are detailed under the UNESCO Planet Heritage web pages and monuments all hold intriguing stories waiting to be retold.

The folks make a aware effort to normally boost their tourism business by focusing on buyer gratification via rendering the ideal solutions at their motels and a eager concentrate on generating the place pleasing to some others via strategic marketing procedures.

The passage of time has in no way diminished the enchantment of ‘The Smiling Coast’. It has alternatively grow to be a sought-just after location in which individuals seeking o delve into Africa’s abundant lifestyle and organic ambiance in a quite hospitable and secure setting convert to.

‘The Smiling Coast’ might have originated by the form of the place on the map of Africa, but it is the men and women of Gambia that embody it superior and convey it to existence through their welcoming and hospitable mother nature.