At Delhi Review Covid-19 there are no answers to 2 key questions about Tablighi Jamaat – Delhi News

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday led a review of the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital of Delhi, lock-up protocols and the administration’s ability to accommodate large numbers of coronavirus patients in the event of spy bites. In a statement released later, Raj Nivas made a statement specifically showing the status.

What did not reflect that, officials said, were two key concerns raised at a Tablighi Jamaat assembly meeting at his headquarters, or Markaz, last month.

“There were two questions that were not answered clearly,” a senior government official told the Hindustan Times after the meeting. First, if the authorities were able to trace the last Tablighi Jamaican worker in Delhi attending the meeting. “And two, have we been able to identify all the clumps associated with the jam.”

Another government official said there were no clear answers to those questions in a city where two-thirds of all Covid-19 cases are being held in a jam. By last night, the city had 669 positive Covid-19 cases. Of these, 426 cases were related to the jam. There were 93 new cases last night. They were all evacuated from Markaz and placed in quarantine facilities in north Delhi.

That remains a matter of concern, another official said, noting that the story of three families in South Delhi’s defense colony who tested positive reinforces this concern.

It turns out that the private security guard of the place attended the Nizamuddin assembly in March. He did not voluntarily release the information when authorities appealed to people on Markaz to report. It was eventually located after three tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 pathogen, and health officials began seeking contact.

Police registered a case against the guards and sent him to a quarantine facility. “But there could be many others,” said another official above.

Police are already trying to track down people who may have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation using their mobile phones. But it is a painfully slow exercise.

Using cellphones to track people who violated orders to be in isolation led to police identifying 23 abusers. They were charged under criminal law and sent to a state quarantine facility, according to a statement from Raja Nivas.

In his presentation, the Delhi Health Minister emphasized the medical readiness of the city government considering the possible scenarios.

“Health department implements strategy to combat all possible high-risk areas …. ASHAs and ANMs (midwife nurse midwives) are trained, retired government / private nursing professionals engaged in human resource expansion,” the statement said. .

