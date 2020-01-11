At least 12 people sick after a stomach epidemic in Yosemite

Loading...

FRESNO, California – Federal health authorities are inspecting the food court areas of Yosemite National Park after at least a dozen people have fallen ill with stomach problems.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service told the San Francisco Chronicle that they launched an investigation after employees and visitors reported the problems this month.

Federal officials said they had not identified the disease or the cause of the epidemic. Park officials said those who fell ill are improving or have already recovered.

Federal officials were working with Aramark, the concessionaire that operates Yosemite’s restaurants, snacks, and hotels, to clean and disinfect restaurant services in the park, including the famous Ahwahnee Hotel, said Yosemite spokesperson, Scott Gediman.

“The park reminds all employees and visitors to wash their hands frequently and to stay at home if they have symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness,” Gediman said in a statement.

A message requesting comments from an Aramark spokesperson has not been returned.

Aramark has received numerous complaints from visitors regarding the poor quality of food, shuttle service and other services since it started managing Yosemite’s concessions four years ago.

The Ahwahnee Hotel has lost its prestigious four diamond rating by AAA, a distinction that the luxury hotel has held since 1991, and is now listed as a three diamond hotel. Visitors to the hotel at the foot of the iconic Half Dome included Queen Elizabeth II and the American presidents.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.