At least 16 deaths after Rohingya boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal

A crowded boat with about 125 Rohingya refugees from Bengali camps sank early in the Bay of Bengal and left at least 16 dead, the Bengali officials said Tuesday.

The coast guard, marine divers and other rescuers have recovered the bodies of 14 women, a child and a man after the wooden boat capsized for St. Martin’s Island, the top elected official on the island told The Associated Press.

Noor Ahmed told AP by telephone from the scene that about 62 refugees on the boat survived. They were being chased by traffickers to get on the boat from various points while it was on its way to Malaysia, he said.

Iqbal Hossain, additional police superintendent in Cox’s Bazar, said by telephone that the boat’s overcrowding had caused him to capsize and that he might also carry extra cargo.

Hossain said the bodies were sent to the nearby island of Shah Porir and the rescue operation continued. But he would not give an exact figure about how many were still missing.

Traffickers usually lure refugees by promising a better life abroad. Many attempts in the past to travel illegally with boats were thwarted by coast guards.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar to flee from a crackdown by the Myanmar army since August 2017.

Myanmar has long claimed that the Rohingya are “Bengali” migrants from Bangladesh, even though their families have been living in the country for generations. Almost everyone has been denied citizenship since 1982, as a result of which they have in fact become stateless.