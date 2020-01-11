At least 18 civilians died after Syrian airstrikes on Idlib

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – According to White Helmets civil protection agency, 18 civilians were killed by Syrian strikes in the Idlib region on Saturday.

The White Helmets tweeted that the Bashar al-Assad regime bombed the agency’s building after attacking civilians with five airstrikes.

After killing 18 people in #Idlib today, regime warplanes and helicopters bombed and decommissioned our center in #MaaratalNuman City, partially damaging the main building and completely destroying the warehouse without sacrificing our volunteers. pic.twitter.com/ev774ZrVc9 – The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 11, 2020

According to a spokesman for the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, seven people were killed in the city of Idlib, seven in Binish and four in the village of Nairab.

Dozens were injured in the attack.

The strikes occur a few hours before an armistice announced by Turkey should come into force. The Russian Defense Ministry also announced an armistice on Thursday.

The two countries agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone, but the Syrian regime has violated the ceasefire on several occasions and has killed at least 1,300 civilians since then.

The country has been involved in a civil war since the beginning of 2011, when the Assad regime acted against democratic protests, killing hundreds of thousands and driving out ten million others.

According to the Syrian Response Coordination Group, more than 200,000 people have been driven out of the country since November alone.