At least 18 killed and hundreds injured when the 6.8 magnitude quake hit eastern Turkey

ANKARA – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook a sparsely populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday. At least 18 people were killed, more than 500 injured, and 30 left behind in the rubble of buildings.

Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were dispatched to the affected areas and worked in the dark with floodlights in the freezing cold season. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the troops are on standby to help.

Hundreds of residents have been left homeless or with damaged houses.

The television showed how rescuers pulled an injured person out of the ruins of a collapsed building in the Gezin district in the eastern province of Elazig. According to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, around 30 people in Elazig province are said to be trapped in collapsed buildings. A video recording on site shows residents who are running after the quake, as well as emergency vehicles near a damaged building.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who had traveled to the affected areas together with Soylu, said 13 people were killed in Elazig, including two who had heart attacks, and five others died in Malatya. A total of 553 people were injured, including 11 people who were in severe condition.

According to Environment Minister Murat Kurum, around 30 buildings collapsed in both provinces after the quake.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that all measures were being taken to “ensure that the Elazig earthquake, which was felt in many provinces, was overcome with the least loss”.

Neighboring Greece, which struggles with Turkey over maritime borders and gas usage rights, offered to send rescue workers if necessary.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Erdogan to express “condolences and sympathy on behalf of the Greek people,” Mitsotakis’ office said in a statement.

The quake occurred at 8:55 p.m. Local time, at a depth of 6.7 km near the city of Sivrice in Elazig, said the Chair of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD). There were several aftershocks, the strongest with sizes of 5.4 and 5.1.

Elazig is located about 750 km east of Ankara, the capital.

People in Elazig whose homes were damaged or afraid to go inside were taken to student dormitories or sports centers in icy conditions.

Governor of Elazig, Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, told NTV that a fire had broken out in a building in Sivrice near the epicenter, but was quickly brought under control.

Home Secretary Soylu was at an earthquake prevention meeting when the quake broke out.

The Kandilli Seismology Center in Istanbul said the quake was 6.5, while the U.S. geological survey reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 and that the quake affected not only Turkey, but also Syria, Georgia, and Armenia.

Different earthquake monitoring centers often give different estimates.

NTV said the earthquake was felt in several Turkish provinces and people were panicking outside.

Turkey is on two major fault lines and earthquakes are common. In 1999, around 18,000 people were killed in two major earthquakes in northwestern Turkey.

A 2010 magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig.