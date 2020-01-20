At least 2 dead, possibly 15 injured in Kansas City shooting, police say

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Police in Kansas City, Missouri, said at least two people died and 15 were reportedly injured in a shootout outside a bar.

Filming took place shortly before midnight Sunday, Kansas City police announced at a scene press conference. A police spokesman said that the police officers interviewed had found “a chaotic scene” and had to call for help from across the city. Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot.

The police believe that the shooter is one of the deceased. The spokesman said the gunman opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the reason for the shooting was not immediately clear. The gunman was killed by an armed security guard, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that people – at least 15 – were coming to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. At least three people were in critical condition, police said.

The scene was near American Highway 40. The media on the scene identified the bar outside of which the shooting took place as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club page announced Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sunday” event, which appeared to be a celebration of Kansas City chefs. On Sunday, the Chiefs – pictured in the event illustrations – defeated the Tennessee Titans to advance to the Super Bowl.

