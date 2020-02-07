At least 2 Seminole families were driven out by storm damage

SEMINOLE, Florida (WFLA) – Several families are without a home on Friday after a storm that swept through their Seminole neighborhood late Thursday evening.

In a house at the end of the block on Oakdale Terrace, a couple, Mike and Gana Kelley, crouched with their dog in their bathroom to seek shelter. They say it got very loud and there were pounding noises. A tree fell on her house and water began to flow into the house.

Another house was damaged just a few doors down the same block. Two minutes after the warning of the tornado on Thursday evening, an oak fell on his house. He said his mother was getting ready to go to bed and would normally have slept where the tree fell, but luckily she was waiting to speak to him. He said that they usually wouldn’t have got up so late, but he was late at work.

“It sounded like destruction,” said Freeman. “I saw that the shed, which is an aluminum shed, was just destroyed, so I thought it was.”

Freeman informed 8 On Your Side that there were seven people in the house at the time of the crash, including himself. A baby is included in this number. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured.

Seminole County Fire Rescue reached the house a few minutes after the tree fell. EMS took Freeman’s stepfather to the hospital for minor injuries, but he was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning.

A huge cleanup is now underway. Clean-up crews have to remove this tree and possibly repair the damage to the house. “It was great for shadows and everything else, but I never thought the whole tree would fall down,” said Freeman. “When it came down, I thought it was branches. I didn’t think the wind would topple the whole tree.”