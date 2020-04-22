At least 22 killed in the most deadly mass shootout in Canada

At least 22 victims died after Gabriel Wortman, 51, opened fire in Nova Scotia (Photo: AP / RCMP Nova Scotia)

At least 22 people were declared dead after the gunslinger carried out a murderous madness in the most deadly mass shootout in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they had recovered their remains after a fire after setting fire to their homes during a 12-hour attack in Nova Scotia. Police have warned that the number of deaths will almost certainly increase when investigators scour the houses destroyed by fire.

Deaths include a gunslinger, 51-year-old dentist Gabriel Wortman, who was shot dead by police on Sunday morning, ending the madness. Police tracked him down after being notified of a shot fired at Portapique, about 60 miles from Halifax.

He disguised himself as a car to make him look like a police vehicle and dressed in Mountie’s uniform while killing his victims in several places in Portapique. The police did not provide the motive for the attack.

The suspect was shot at a gas station after a 12-hour killing spree (photo: AP)

A woman and her daughter lay a heart on the fence at the rising monument in front of the Debert school on April 20, 2020 in Debert (Photo: Getty)

Police did not substantiate Wortman’s attack (photo: RCMP Nova Scotia)

Among the victims was a policeman and mother of two children, Heidi Stevenson, who had been Mountie for 23 years. She was killed when she responded to the shootings.

Commissioner Lee Bergerman said: “What happened overnight and this morning is incomprehensible and many families experience the loss of a loved one. This applies to our own Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) family.

“I am very sad to share with you that we lost Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-old Force veteran who was killed this morning in response to an active shooter incident.”

The updated number of fatalities occurs when questions arose on Tuesday about why the public alert was not sent in the wake of the madness.

The police provided updates on Twitter, but did not send a warning that would automatically appear on cell phones.

The monument pays tribute to the killed Canadian Mounted Police Officer Heidi Stevenson along the Shubenacadie Highway (Photo: AP)

Friends and colleagues go from the memorial to the victims of the execution along the highway in Debert (photo: AP)

The number of fatalities will almost certainly increase, police said (Photo: AP)

The queen sent a condolence message to the people of Nova Scotia, saying that her thoughts and prayers were directed to all those affected by the “frightening” attacks.

The head of state, who is also the Queen of Canada, sent a message in both French and English and signed it “Elizabeth R”.

“Prince Filip and I were deeply saddened by the terrifying events in Nova Scotia and we send condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives,” said the monarch.

“I also pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police services who disinterestedly responded to these devastating attacks, and the emergency services that support those who have been injured and affected.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time.”

